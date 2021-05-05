The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Marvel’s New Loki Trailer Assures You the God of Mischief Is ‘Doing Great’

Published 2 hours ago: May 6, 2021 at 8:00 am -
Of course, it seems like Mobius (Owen Wilson) might be slightly overselling the Norse god of mischief’s performance at his mandatory new job for the Time Variance Authority, straightening out the multiverse he helped create in Avengers: Endgame.

This new trailer for Loki doesn’t give us any more clues as to what will be coming in the Disney+ series, but it’s still full of new (and returning) footage of Tom Hiddleston as Loki. What’s not to like? What better way can you spend 45 seconds today than watching Loki jump out of an aeroplane, D.B. Cooper-style?

It is worth noting, I guess, that the TV series is putting Hiddleston in a criminal number of unflattering outfits, but this one does make up for all the others and then some:

Screenshot: Disney+ Screenshot: Disney+

Loki will premiere on Wednesday, June 9, because he’s cheeky like that. If you spot anything noteworthy in the trailer, let us know in the comments!

About the Author

