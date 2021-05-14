The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Somebody Mapped The Internet And Yes, Facebook Has A Cyberbullying Mountain Range

Halcyon Maps

Ever imagined what the internet would look like on a world map? Look, probably not. But one artist has taken upon himself to map 3000 of the internet’s most visited sites and the rest is something far more beautiful than you’d expect.

Sure, you could map out the information with a bunch of numbers and boring data, but why do that when you could map out the internet as if it were its own planet with countries and oceans?

Halcyon Maps

Artist and designer Martin Vargic spent more than 1000 hours researching and drawing each of the 3000 websites.

This isn’t his first rodeo though — Vargic previously mapped the internet back in 2014.

But considering the internet has changed quite a bit since the time when porn blogs on Tumblr were all the rage and the idea of a Trump presidency was just a cruel joke, he felt the need to update it.

“The landscape of the internet has changed considerably and the old map became more and more outdated,” he told Insider. “I improved considerably as an artist and designer, and thought that the map of the internet deserved to be revisited, and the concept further explored and realized on an even more ambitious and comprehensive scale.”

Halcyon Maps

The 2021 map features 3000 countries, one to represent each of the 3000 websites. The countries are then grouped together by category as a sort of continent system with news outlets, social networking platforms and e-commerce sites all getting their own chunk of the globe.

Interestingly, the countries are then sized according to their average traffic between January 2020 and 2021, according to data from Alexa Rank.

Honestly, you could just spend hours looking into the incredible detail that went into this massive artistic feat.

Facebook, for example, is the biggest country in the social media continent. And much like a real country, it features valleys and mountains named after important characteristics of the landscape.

You’ve got Attention-Seeking Peninsula and Cyberbullying Range, just to name a few.

If you’re looking for a new piece of art to hang above your desk, you can purchase the map of the internet on Halcyon Maps here.

Lavender Baj is a writer and producer at Kotaku and Gizmodo.

