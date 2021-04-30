The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Lucifer’s New Trailer Gives Us a Devil With a God Complex

Published 54 mins ago: May 1, 2021 at 3:30 am
Lucifer (Tom Ellis) prays to... himself? (Image: Netflix)
The second half of Lucifer’s fifth season is soon to arrive, and now we’ve got a trailer that shares rather a lot about what we can expect, including an outright explanation as to why a sweater-clad God (Dennis Haysbert) has visited Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and the rest of his squabbling family on Earth: he wants to retire!

That goes over about as chaotically as you’d expect; as you can see below, we’re not going to be saying good-bye to Lucifer’s duplicitous twin brother, Michael (Ellis, doing double-duty with an American accent) anytime soon. Who’s up for a holy war?

Also, we can now rest assured Lucifer will continue to come up with reasons why Lucifer and Chloe (Lauren German) can’t be together. The LAPD crew will still be investigating wacky murders, now with added dad jokes and musical numbers. And, yep, a reunion for Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and Eve (Inbar Lavi) is definitely happening.

Part two of season five, which will run for eight episodes (with a sixth and final season already confirmed), premieres May 28 on Netflix.

