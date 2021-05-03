The News Of Tomorrow, Today

League of Legends Is Getting Its Own Animated Series on Netflix

James Whitbrook

James Whitbrook

Published 7 hours ago: May 4, 2021 at 1:15 am -
Filed to:arcane
dc comics charactersdefense of the ancientsDOTAesportsio9league of legendsmultiplayer online battle arenanetflixriot gamessoftwareSportstencentvideo gamingwindows games
League of Legends Is Getting Its Own Animated Series on Netflix
AOC's favourite non-legislative pastime, coming to a Netflix near you. (Screenshot: Netflix)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Between this and the recent, solid DOTA animated show Dragon’s Blood, it seems like Netflix is going all-in on the hyperspecific market that is “wildly popular MOBA, but make it cartoons.”

This morning Netflix revealed that the world of the global sensation League of Legends — the fantastical multiplayer arena game/esports force pitting teams of players against each other in a push-and-pull combat game to protect their respective home bases — is being turned into an animated series for the service. Little was revealed about the plot, other than that the show will be called Arcane, and is described as an “event series.”

The show is part of League developer Riot’s ongoing attempts to broaden the game’s lore and characters outside of the MOBA space. The developer is already making multiple game spinoffs set in League’s universe, and Arcane as a project was already teased by them last year for the studio’s 10th anniversary. But it seems like Arcane will serve as a way for people intrigued by it but not enough to want to deal with having to play the games itself to get in on the fun.

Arcane releases on Netflix this spring.

About the Author

James Whitbrook

James Whitbrook

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.