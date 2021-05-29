John Krasinski Has His Notes READY for A Quiet Place Three

John Krasinski never thought A Quiet Place, would have a sequel because the actor/director didn’t think he could pull it off.

But when the first film became a massive success, he was able to get into the right frame of mind to write A Quiet Place Part II. When brainstorming a possible sequel title, Emily Blunt told John Krasinski that his screenplay for Part II felt like the second part of a book trilogy.

During the press tour when asked about writing a sequel, Krasinski told Collider about writing notes to prepare for a third movie:

“It’s interesting. I genuinely hadn’t thought about a second one when I was doing the first one. However, I really had these questions while I was doing it. I put the fires out in the distance in the first one, and I always thought to myself, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we got to explore where those fires lead to? Who’s on the other end of those fires?’ But I never thought that there would be a sequel. So then, when I actually came around to writing the sequel, I started with the fires. And so this time, I think when my brain started wandering of questions of what would this mean, later on, I started to write down notes in case I could prepare myself for a third one.”

Krasinski knows how to raise the stakes, so where would things go from here? What new ways could he expand on worldbuilding and the characters’ internal conflict the third time around? Hopefully, we’ll hear more about the third film soon.

A Quiet Place Part II is currently in Australian theatres.