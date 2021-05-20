RIP Internet Explorer: The Browser Your Dad Still Uses Is Officially Retiring Next Year

After more than 25 years of providing us with sub-par web browsing, Internet Explorer will finally retire in 2022.

Microsoft has finally announced a death date for the browser that is probably exclusively used by my dad. While we have known this has been coming for awhile the company finally confirmed that the service will be discontinued on desktop on June 15th, 2022.

“We are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge,” Sean Lyndersay, a Microsoft Edge program manager said in a statement. “The Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10.”

The company sees its Microsoft Edge software – aka IE, but better – as the future of web browsing.

“Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications,” Lyndersay said. “Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode (‘IE mode’) built in, so you can access those legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge.”

Basically, the only real excuse for using Internet Explorer in the year 2021 is for the few IE-based websites left in the world.

Chances are, you probably don’t encounter these because they generally look like a time portal back into the year 2001. But if, for some reason, you need to access one of these sites, there’s now an IE mode built into the Microsoft Edge browser.

The news is hardly surprising and has been a long time coming for the browser we used to use to update our MySpace profiles in 2007.

Microsoft ended Internet Explorer support for Microsoft Teams last year, and will end Microsoft 365 support for it in the coming months. Additionally, the software will become incompatible with other Microsoft services like Outlook, OneDrive and Office365 from August 17, 2021 in a slow move towards discontinuing the browser altogether.

Microsoft has been trying to kill off the browser for more than half a decade. But at this point, I think it will have to pry it from the cold, dead hands of middle-aged men everywhere.

If you have relatives over the age of 50, now is your opportunity to teach them how to use a non-shit browser before it’s too late. You have been warned.

R.I.P Internet Explorer, thank you for your service.