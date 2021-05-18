How Uber’s New Subscription Service Works In Australia

Uber’s subscription service – Uber Pass – just launched in Australia. This is how it works and what you need to know.

This new entry into the Australian ride share market comes just weeks after Uber announced that it will be halving service fees for EV drivers in Australia.

What is Uber Pass?

Uber Pass is a monthly subscription service that has now launched in Australia.

Members get access to the following ‘perks’:

At least 10% off Uber rides, though it excludes Pool and Hourly rides

$0 Delivery Fee from select restaurants with a $20 minimum spend. A service fee is still applied, however

$0 Delivery Fee on from select grocery and convenience stores with a $20 minimum spend. A service fee is still applied, however

Rotating member perks, starting with a $20 grocery voucher upon launch

How much does Uber Pass cost in Australia?

It’s $14.99 a month, so you would need to weigh up if you take enough Ubers and order enough Uber Eats to make it worth it.

Interestingly, this is cheaper than in the U.S. where Uber Pass costs $US25 a month.

How to get the subscription service in Australia

According to Uber most Australian Uber accounts should have access to Uber Pass by the end of the week.

You can sign up by:

Opening the Uber app

Select the the three vertical dashes on the top left of the screen

Select Uber Pass and follow the prompts.

You can also sign up via the Uber Eats apps:

On the Uber Eats app

Launch the app

Select account (bottom right)

Scroll down to select Uber Pass and follow the prompts

Recurring payment

It’s worth noting that Uber Pass works on a recurring payment basis upon sign up. So if you want to cancel you will need to physically do that before the start of the next billing cycle to avoid paying for another month.

The terms and conditions for Uber Pass also state that Uber Vouchers and Gift cards can’t be used to pay for Uber Pass.