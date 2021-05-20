How Can Australians Watch Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead?

If you’re craving more from Zack Snyder after his cut of Justice League, we have good news for you. Snyder’s new film Army of the Dead is here just in time for the weekend.

Yes, it’s a zombie movie that might feel a bit too close to home during our current global pandemic, but Snyder has gone back to his Dawn of the Dead roots with this one and it looks like one hell of a ride.

Here’s what you need to know about Army of the Dead.

What’s Army of the Dead about?

Zombie films and TV shows have been done to death, we all know this. But it looks like Snyder may have found a new niche with Army of the Dead – zombie crime heist film?

Here’s the synopsis:

After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever.

It seems like it’s going for more of a Zombieland vibe rather than The Walking Dead but see for yourself in the trailer.

If there’s one thing you can count on in a Zack Snyder film – it’s slow motion.

The cast is also stacked with names like Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter), Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat), Omari Hardwick (Power) and Dave Bautista. Guardians of the Galaxy meets zombies perhaps?

Is it worth your time?

For starters, Army of the Dead is only worth 2.5 hours of your time, not 4 hours like Snyder’s last film.

It’s also, so far, getting positive reviews. It’s certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with 74% and most reviewers are calling it a great time.

I saw #ArmyoftheDead and I’m all-in on this world. Pretty sure Zack Snyder just beat WB to the punch and made his own Suicide Squad movie, but with zombies. How about that. pic.twitter.com/xUb0lnylTs — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) May 10, 2021

#ArmyOfTheDead was VERY much my kind of thing. As hoped, the setting + Zack Snyder's eye = a downright stunning display of zombie mayhem and carnage. Fell mighty hard for the whole ensemble, but I might need a 2.5 hour movie about just these two … pic.twitter.com/j6daBtuCOL — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) May 10, 2021

Our review on Gizmodo described it as “a surprisingly enjoyable, if at times emotionally-overwrought shoot-em-up that speaks to a lot of pandemic-era anxieties.”

Unlike aspects of Justice League, Army of the Dead is said to complete Snyder’s full vision, so expect a very Zack Snyder-esque film and set your expectations accordingly.

Where can you watch Army of the Dead in Australia?

Now the important question – where can you watch Army of the Dead?

The answer for Australians is a surprisingly easy one. Army of the Dead will be available to stream on Netflix on May 21. No exact time has been set but these things usually drop around 5-6 pm AEST.

Army of the Dead is getting a cinema release over in the US but it doesn’t look like we’ll be getting that in Australia. So instead set up with Netflix, some popcorn and a blanket over this chilly weekend and enjoy your own cinema experience at home.