How To Watch Apple’s WWDC 2021 In Australia

WWDC 2021 is back for another year. Like the 2020 conference it will be all digital and streamed online. As per usual Australians will need to get up at a ludicrous time (or stay up) to watch it all live. Get the coffee and No Doz cocktails ready.

What to expect from Apple

If you’re keen on all the latest leaks and gossip, we have an entire post dedicated to what to expect from Apple’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC). But there are a few things in particular particularly excited for. The first of course is our first look at iOS 15. While it won’t come out until the iPhone 13 drops, WWDC is where we get our first glimpse.

This also means we’ll get a look at iPad OS 15, MacOS 12, WatchOS 8 and tvOS 15.

There’s also been rumours for awhile now that Apple is developing some AR/VR glasses. And the the images that Apple has put out for WWDC 2021 seems to be hinting that perhaps the Apple Glasses will make an appearance:

According to renowned leaker Jon Prosser, we should also get a peak at the new M1 MacBook Pro. Fingers crossed that the rumour of a 64GB RAM upgrade is true.

i can confirm macbook pro is coming https://t.co/p2Hzh5TVSm — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 24, 2021

WWDC 2021 time Australia

WWDC will stream live at 10am PT on June 07. For Aussies, that means the middle of the night on June 08. For those of you in New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria the show starts at 3am AEST. If you’re that dedicated, I’ll be right there to keep you company and cry, too. South Australian friends will be right behind us at 2:30am ACST. And if you’re on AWST you’ll be enjoying the dulcet tones of Tim Cook 1am.

While you can watch it over at the live event page, it should pop up on YouTube by next week and we’ll drop that embed here once it’s live.

Disclosure: the author owns shares in Apple.