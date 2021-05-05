House of the Dragon’s First Images Feature Game of Thrones’ Wigs, Shores, and Intrigue

No dragons included, but, given that Game of Thrones’ first spinoff is about all things Targaryen, they’re not going to be far off.

HBO has released the first official stills from House of the Dragon, the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel. Set 300 years before the events of the landmark series, it follows the earlier generations of House Targaryen’s rule of Westeros — and a bloody civil war between various factions of the family over two young rulers’ claim to the Iron Throne.

.@HBO releases first official images from @HouseofDragon: https://t.co/LX1W1rLAM1 Based on @GRRMspeaking’s #FireandBlood the upcoming drama series is set 300 years before the events of @GameofThrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. pic.twitter.com/IOMOltsdiR — HBO PR (@HBOPR) May 5, 2021

The pictures include up close looks at Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, the Sea Snake and master of the Targaryen’s navies, Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith as Princess Rhaenrya and Prince Daemon Targaryen, and Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans as Alicent and Otto Hightower, respectively.

House of the Dragon is currently filming, and expected to release on HBO Max in 2022.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.