House of the Dragon's First Images Feature Game of Thrones' Wigs, Shores, and Intrigue

House of the Dragon’s First Images Feature Game of Thrones’ Wigs, Shores, and Intrigue
Targaryens love hanging around beaches, it seems. (Image: HBO)
No dragons included, but, given that Game of Thrones’ first spinoff is about all things Targaryen, they’re not going to be far off.

HBO has released the first official stills from House of the Dragon, the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel. Set 300 years before the events of the landmark series, it follows the earlier generations of House Targaryen’s rule of Westeros — and a bloody civil war between various factions of the family over two young rulers’ claim to the Iron Throne.

The pictures include up close looks at Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, the Sea Snake and master of the Targaryen’s navies, Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith as Princess Rhaenrya and Prince Daemon Targaryen, and Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans as Alicent and Otto Hightower, respectively.

House of the Dragon is currently filming, and expected to release on HBO Max in 2022.

