Here Are The Cliché Car Mods You Secretly Love

Let’s be honest too: stancing a car is not technically “good.” Aside from messing with the suspension geometry, it’s pretty dangerous for a number of reasons including potential tire blowout, lack of traction because of the odd tire contact patch, etc. But I love it. I wouldn’t do it to a car personally but it’s one of those things that when I see it, I smile. I can’t explain it. Every automotive part of me knows it’s wrong but at the same time, it’s right to me. Almost like a taboo.
We asked readers what cliché car mods they secretly loved. These were their answers.
Windshield Wiper Spoilers
Suggested by: Joe Sledge (Facebook)
TE3 Style Wheels
Suggested by: King Ginger, not writing for Business Insider
KC Lights
Suggested by: David M. Packard III (Facebook)
Truck Bed Toppers
Suggested by: NEBcruiser
Black Wheels
Suggested by: jsarino
Swapped Badges
Suggested by: CitroniC
Splitters
Suggested by: Eric Shoup (Facebook)
Cragar And Centre Line Wheels
Suggested by: Dream Theatre of the Absurd
Tacky Fibreglass Body Kits
Suggested by: Comment Box Sanitation Dept. – never sticks to cars
Any Mod As Long As Its Done Right
Suggested by: dbeach84
Splitter Guard Colours
Suggested by: wætherman
Cold Air Intakes
Suggested by: madtube
Debadging
Suggested by: 2ndgear