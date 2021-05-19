Google Will Now Let You Delete Your Last 15 Minutes Of Web History

In what I can only assume is a win for anyone sneakily watching porn, Google has announced additional privacy features including an option to quickly delete the last 15 minutes of your search history. Do with that information what you will.

The announcement of the new Quick Delete feature came at Google’s I/O event on Wednesday.

“We’re introducing a new, ‘quick delete’ option to delete the last 15 minutes of your Search history with a single tap from the Google Account Menu,” Google said in a press release.

The move is just one of many safety and security features being rolled out in the coming weeks.

Additionally, Google is rolling out a passcode-protected Locked Folder in Photos, which is an absolute game-changer if your device is ever compromised.

“Have you ever handed your phone to show someone a photo, but worried they might scroll to a personal or sensitive image — like a photo of your passport or a surprise gift?” Google said in a press release.

“Locked Folder” is a new feature in Google Photos — a passcode-protected space where select photos can be saved separately. These photos won’t show up as you scroll through your grid or in shared albums. This feature is coming to Google Pixels first, and more Android devices throughout the year.

And perhaps most notably, the company has announced a major update to Chrome’s built-in password manager.

From today, Google Assistant will now notify you and help you change your password if it believes it may have been compromised or hacked. This may seem like an insignificant thing now, but when you get locked out of your email and realise you’ve been hacked, you’ll wish you’d have had this option.

Overall, it appears that Google is strengthening its safety and security across the board, which is always a good thing for its users.