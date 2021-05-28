How To Save Gmail Images Directly To Google Photos

Google is rolling out a new ‘Save to Photos’ button in Gmail, which will allow users to automatically save emailed pictures directly to their Google Photos library.

According to an announcement from Google, the feature will be rolled out personal Gmail users, Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business customers in the coming weeks. It will be available alongside the “Add to Drive” button that is already available for users.

The new feature means users won’t have the annoying experience of having to download files to their computer, only to re-upload into Google Photos, which is a huge time saver.

How to Save Gmail Images Directly

Once it’s rolled out, here’s how it will work:

“This feature will be ON by default. For an eligible photo, you can choose the Save to Photos button which is alongside a similar option to Add to Drive,” Google said in a blog post.

However, it will only be available for JPEG files at launch, so you won’t be able to save those PNG pics your mum emails you. Google is yet to reveal any details on when or if the feature will work with other formats in the future.

The new feature is being rolled out ahead of some major changes to Google Photos coming on June 1.

Don’t forget the storage reduction

From June 1, the beloved unlimited storage option for high quality images will be reduced to 15GB, which isn’t a lot in the age of having a camera on hand at all times. However, the cap will only account for images added after June 1, which means you can add as many images as you’d like before that date.

Basically, you’ve got a few days left to save as many photos as possible to your Google Photos drive before the cap is introduced. Unfortunately, this means you might be better off doing it the long way if the new feature hasn’t been made available to you yet.

Go on! Backup your photos to Google Photos, it truly has never been easier!