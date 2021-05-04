Google May Have Inadvertently Just Spilled the Beans About the Pixel Buds A on Twitter

Google I/O 2021 is just a couple of weeks away, but in the run-up to its annual developer conference, Google may have just accidentally confirmed the existence of the Pixel Buds A on Twitter.

In a tweet from the official Android Twitter account that has since been deleted, Google showed off a new version of its wireless Pixel Buds headphones, while mentioning features such as “quality sound,” one-tap Bluetooth pairing, and an updated Fast Pair experience.

Here's a screenshot take of the tweet posted by the official Android Twitter account, which has since been deleted. (Screenshot: Gizmodo)

While Google may have jumped the gun on the Pixel Buds A’s announcement, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard that Google has been working on an update to last year’s Pixel Buds, which came out in the spring of 2020.

Earlier this spring, 9to5Google posted a report from a source who claimed that Google was prepping to release the Pixel Buds A as an updated and less expensive take on the standard Pixel Buds that would feature the same general design in a handful of new colours, including the all-white colour paint job seen in a screenshot of the tweet above.

Many people expected that Google would officially announce the new Pixel Buds A at Google I/O 2021, and while Google has since deleted the tweet, the timing of what seems to be an accidental tweet seems to suggest that may have indeed been Google’s original plan. Unfortunately, the deleted tweet did not mention anything about price or availability, so we may need to sit tight as we wait for more official details from Google.

During Google’s most recent quarterly earnings call last week, Google CEO Sundar Pichai noted that Google will have some “significant product updates and announcements” coming soon, which along with the Pixel Buds A could include the Pixel 5a, some new security cameras from Nest, and more.

We’ve reached out to Google for an official statement regarding its earlier tweet about the Pixel Buds A, and we will update the story if we hear back, In the meantime stayed tuned for more news from Google as we get closer to the official start of Google I/O 2021 on May 18.