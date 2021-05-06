You Can Cop $250 off the Foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Right Now

Last week, we covered Woolworths Mobile running a flash sale for the Samsung Galaxy S21+. During this sale, the telco knocked off $400 from all of its plans when combined with the 256GB model of the Galaxy S21+.

Woolies Mobile has recently announced that it running another Samsung deal, but this time its discounting the Galaxy Z Flip by $250. This promotion includes both the LTE and 5G models of the Z Flip.

Woolworths Mobile offers three plans, which have a monthly cost of $25, $35 and $45, and will give you 18GB, 35GB or 55GB of data, respectively.

This $250 discount is applied over the course of your Woolies Mobile plan, meaning you’ll be saving around $10.40 per month on a 24 month plan, and just under $7 per month on a 36 month plan. This offer is available until May 13.

It’s worth noting that, while Woolworths Mobile is powered the Telstra network and offers plenty of 4G coverage, it doesn’t currently offer 5G coverage.

But is the Galaxy Z Flip a good phone? The short answer is yes. When the phone was released back in early 2020, we called it “the first foldable phone worth caring about.”

In Gizmodo’s review of the smartphone, we had this to say:

Honestly, the biggest compliment I can give the Z Flip is that it feels a lot like a traditional smartphone, but with the ability to bend the screen in half and end calls by slamming the phone shut, which is really goddamn satisfying.

You can check out Woolworths plans for the foldable smartphone below:

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy Z Flip plans – 24 month

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy Z Flip plans – 36 month

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G plans – 24 month

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G plans – 36 month