The News Of Tomorrow, Today

You Can Cop $250 off the Foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Right Now

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 2 hours ago: May 6, 2021 at 2:30 pm -
Filed to:Deals
samsungsamsung galaxysamsung galaxy z flipwoolies mobilewoolworths mobile
You Can Cop $250 off the Foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Right Now
Image: Samsung
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Last week, we covered Woolworths Mobile running a flash sale for the Samsung Galaxy S21+. During this sale, the telco knocked off $400 from all of its plans when combined with the 256GB model of the Galaxy S21+.

Woolies Mobile has recently announced that it running another Samsung deal, but this time its discounting the Galaxy Z Flip by $250. This promotion includes both the LTE and 5G models of the Z Flip.

Woolworths Mobile offers three plans, which have a monthly cost of $25, $35 and $45, and will give you 18GB, 35GB or 55GB of data, respectively.

This $250 discount is applied over the course of your Woolies Mobile plan, meaning you’ll be saving around $10.40 per month on a 24 month plan, and just under $7 per month on a 36 month plan. This offer is available until May 13.

It’s worth noting that, while Woolworths Mobile is powered the Telstra network and offers plenty of 4G coverage, it doesn’t currently offer 5G coverage.

Image: Samsung

But is the Galaxy Z Flip a good phone? The short answer is yes. When the phone was released back in early 2020, we called it “the first foldable phone worth caring about.”

In Gizmodo’s review of the smartphone, we had this to say:

Honestly, the biggest compliment I can give the Z Flip is that it feels a lot like a traditional smartphone, but with the ability to bend the screen in half and end calls by slamming the phone shut, which is really goddamn satisfying.

You can check out Woolworths plans for the foldable smartphone below:

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy Z Flip plans – 24 month

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy Z Flip plans – 36 month

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G plans – 24 month

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G plans – 36 month

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.