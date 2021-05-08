Faces of Death Gets a Gen-Z Reboot From Legendary Entertainment

The fakeumentary Faces of Death is classic horror that left movie fans in disbelief as it showed various ways humans can die in graphic detail. The film includes clips from around the world and convinced everyone the various deaths were real, but many were not.

The Hollywood Reporter states that Legendary Entertainment (Godzilla vs. Kong) has picked up the rights to the franchise and plans a reboot for the Gen z era. The team behind the 2018 Netflix sex worker thriller Cam (Isa Mazzei and Daniel Goldhaber) will write and direct.

The synopsis for the new film is as follows:

“A female moderator of a YouTube-like website whose job is to weed out offensive and violent content and who herself is recovering from a serious trauma, who stumbles across a group that is re-creating the murders from the original film. But in the story primed for the digital age of online misinformation, the question is: Are the murders real or fake?

The first film was released theatrically in 1978 and written/directed by John Allan Schwartz. The initial reviews weren’t kind to the movie as it was met with repulsion and banned in several countries. It wasn’t until it hit the VHS market in the 1980s that it achieved a cult following, which helped fuel many sequels and imitators.