EufyCam Users Should Turn Off Their Security Cams Immediately

In the latest privacy woe to hit security cam owners, folks using Anker’s EufyCam products are reporting unwarranted access to random people’s camera feeds. Eufy hasn’t addressed any specific issues but acknowledged there’s a bug and a fix.

On Reddit and across multiple Eufy community forums, users are describing being logged into stranger’s cameras, giving them full access not only to a live feed of a stranger’s personal property but their cloud storage and admin controls, too. Right now, the majority of users reporting this security snafu seem to be based in Australia and New Zealand. While Gizmodo wasn’t able to independently verify the issue, one EufyCam user confirmed to AppleInsider that it hit their system as well.

The only comment from the company on the issue just came in a forum post saying that the company was hit with a software bug during its latest server upgrade at around 5am EST. While the company notes that it was “quickly” fixed by 6:30am, the actual statement wasn’t left until roughly six hours after panicked posts went up across the web. Here’s the full statement:

Dear eufy Security Users: A software bug occurred during our latest server upgrade at 4:50 AM EST today. Our engineering team recognised this issue at around 5:30 AM EST, and quickly got it fixed by 6:30AM EST. We recommend that all users: 1. Please unplug and then reconnect the device. 2. Log out of the eufy security app and log in again.

We’ve reached out to ask the company to confirm users were able to access strangers’ accounts and we’ll update this post when we know more.

Considering the creepy implications of this whole situation, it might be best to turn off (or dump) your cam for good.