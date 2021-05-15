Emily Blunt Says Edge of Tomorrow 2 is Too Expensive to Film

There’s been speculation on the sequel floating around for years. After many doubted Edge of Tomorrow and its concept, it was the surprise action hit of 2014. It was undoubtedly one of my favourite films of the year and is also one of my favourite action films and one of the best action characters (Emily Blunt as Rita Vrataski, aka Angel of Verdun). Fans are salivating for another movie! Recently, Emily Blunt cleared the air about the Edge of Tomorrow 2, and unfortunately, it sounds like another Edge isn’t on the horizon.

Blunt appeared on the Howard Stern Show on May 11th and told the show host Edge of Tomorrow 2 is too expensive for Warners Bros. to produce right now.

“Honestly, I think the movie is probably too expensive. Yeah, I just don’t know how we’re going to do it. I think that it’s hard to align everyone’s schedules. I would love it. Doug Liman would love it. Tom would love it. We’d all love to do it. But I think until we figure out what’s going on with the industry – honestly, I think we need to figure out what is the next road map for the kinds of films that people want to make?”

Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt star in Doug Liman’s Edge of Tomorrow (2014), and the basic premise is Lt. Col. Bill Cage (Cruise) is thrown into a war with Aliens. He gets covered in Alien goo and is given the power to relive the same day over and over again, the day restarting every time he dies. Writers Christopher Mcquarrie, Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth adapted the story from the Japanese manga by Hiroshi Sakurazaka, All You Need is Kill.

This is such wack news, but, understandably, WB would be hesitant to spend that type of money on the heels of the pandemic. It would be too much of a risk with theatres just opening up, and folks are still hesitant to see films in person.