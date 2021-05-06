You Can Watch Elon Musk’s SNL Episode In Australia, If You Really Want To

For reasons still incredibly unclear to me, Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk is appearing on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

It’s set to be a weird and wild episode, with musical performances from Miley Cyrus, and undoubtedly a whole lot of strange Elon Musk energy.

Musk’s appearance on SNL has already ruffled a few feathers from fans and cast members of the hit show, so even if he’s not funny, it will be an episode to be remembered.

Why Are People Mad About Elon’s Appearance On SNL?

Musk is a controversial figure to say the least, with his mixed messages about the coronavirus pandemic, and his stance on other important things like unions drawing criticism from the masses.

Not to mention, he is quite literally the richest man on the planet, which has led many to condemn his lack of philanthropic effort.

SNL‘s Aidy Bryant was among the first to call out Musk’s casting on the show by retweeting a message from Bernie Sanders that condemned the “moral obscenity” of exuberant wealth.

Similarly, Andrew Dismukes took to Instagram to assert that the “only CEO I wanna do sketch with is Cher-E Oteri.”

Musk also infuriated the cast by posting a message on Instagram asking “let’s find out how live Saturday Night Live really is,” to which cast member Bowen Yang responded, “what the fuck does this even mean?”

What To Expect From Elon Musk’s Episode Of SNL

Elon Musk has already teased a few (cringe) sketch ideas ahead of his SNL debut, so we can probably expect an Irony Man or Baby Shark Tank performance from the Tesla founder.

Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

Additionally, there has been speculation among the crypto community that Musk will mention something about Dogecoin during his appearance.

The coin has seen a significant rise in the lead up to the episode, but hedging your financial bets on whether or not the richest man on Earth will use the word “doge” on a comedic TV show is an incredibly poor financial decision.

How To Watch Elon Musk’s Episode Of SNL In Australia

Elon Musk will appear on Saturday Night Live on May 8, however, the episode won’t be broadcast in Australia until the following Saturday, May 15.

Foxtel holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for SNL here in Australia, which means you can only watch the full episode on Foxtel, Foxtel GO or Binge.

Season 46, Episode 18 will air on Foxtel at 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 15 AEST.

Usually when it comes to watching US content, you can simply get yourself a VPN and stream via a US service like Hulu or HBO Max.

However, that won’t be particularly helpful for watching SNL because NBC holds the rights and requires you to input your cable provider before you can stream episodes online.

So unless you’re going to fork out for a US cable subscription, that’s not really an option.

Alternatively, if you can’t be bothered waiting until May 15, you can do what I’ll probably do and peruse the internet until somebody inevitably drops clips from the episode on Twitter or YouTube.