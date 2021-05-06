The News Of Tomorrow, Today

DuckTales Gets Spooky in Duckscares: The Nightmare Formula

Cheryl Eddy

Cheryl Eddy

Published 1 hour ago: May 7, 2021 at 4:30 am -
Filed to:clan mcduck
creative worksdeweyducktaleselisa ferrarifictional charactershueyhuey dewey and louieio9kingdom hearts characterslouiethe disney afternoonthe walt disney companytommy greenwaldz
DuckTales Gets Spooky in Duckscares: The Nightmare Formula
Crop of the cover of Duckscares: The Nightmare Formula by Tommy Greenwald and Elisa Ferrari. (Image: Amulet Books)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

DuckTales may have ended on TV (sigh), but the adventures of Huey, Dewey, and Louie will continue in a new middle-grade book series from author Tommy Greenwald and illustrator Elisa Ferrari: the mystery-themed Duckscares. The first entry, The Nightmare Formula, is out now, and Gizmodo has a peek inside.

Here’s a little summary of the book first: “When the boys are suddenly (and confusingly) selected for a prestigious exchange program, they head off to Germany, where they learn about soccer, the local culture… and a spooky plot plaguing their new friends. What’s all this about a haunting?”

We’ve got Chapter 9 to share with you today; the set-up is that Huey, Dewey, Louie, and friends have just visited a toy and sports store run by a certain Dr. Z, who gives them a new soccer ball that seems to have some unusual qualities.

Image: Amulet Books, Other

Image: Amulet Books, Other

Image: Amulet Books, Other

Image: Amulet Books, Other

Image: Amulet Books, Other

Image: Amulet Books, Other

Image: Amulet Books, Other

Image: Amulet Books, Other

Image: Amulet Books, Other

Image: Amulet Books, Other

Image: Amulet Books, Other

Image: Amulet Books, Other

Image: Amulet Books, Other

Image: Amulet Books, Other

Image: Amulet Books, Other

Image: Amulet Books, Other

Image: Amulet Books, Other

Image: Amulet Books, Other

Image: Amulet Books, Other

Image: Amulet Books, Other

Image: Amulet Books, Other

Image: Amulet Books, Other

Image: Amulet Books, Other

Image: Amulet Books, Other

Image: Amulet Books, Other

Image: Amulet Books, Other

Image: Amulet Books, Other

Image: Amulet Books, Other

Image: Amulet Books, Other

Image: Amulet Books, Other

Duckscares: The Nightmare Formula is available now.

 

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Cheryl Eddy

Cheryl Eddy

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.