CW’s Naomi Wow’s Fans With Kaci Walfall in Show’s First Official Image

Published 1 day ago: May 2, 2021 at 2:58 am -
Filed to:amanda marsalis
Art From Jamal Campbell Naomi Issue #2 (Image: DC Comics)
The CW is constantly expanding, and now they are welcoming a new series into the fold. DC’s Comic Naomi is coming to the CW, and a new official has been released. The show stars Kaci Walfall (Army Wives, Power) as the title character and Ava Duvernay will write and act as executive producer for the show, with Amanda Marsalis, directing the pilot.

On April 30, the CW offered fans a look at Walfall as Naomi. From the image, they looked to recreate the cover of issue one, of the comic created by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker.

Art from Jamal Campbell Issue #1 of Naomi (Image: DC Comics) Art from Jamal Campbell Issue #1 of Naomi (Image: DC Comics)

The comic follows Naomi McDuffie, a teenage girl from a small town who discovers she has superpowers and hopes to answer what happened to her homeworld. She looks for help controlling her powers, so she seeks out Superman in Metropolis, and he agrees to help her. As she comes to terms with her newfound power, she explores DC’s multiverse, trying to find answers about her past.

Naomi hasn’t been given a series order, but the pilot is currently in production. If a series is approved, the character will join the pantheon of current CW heroes like The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Legends of Tomorrow. There is no confirmation if the show would exist within or outside of the Arrowverse, but with her ties to Superman and the Justice League, I doubt CW will keep her outside of the world they’ve created.

CW Naomi Promotional Image (Image: CW Network) CW Naomi Promotional Image (Image: CW Network)

