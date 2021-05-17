The Best Tech Deals for Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 is just around the corner, and we’re here to give you the low down on the best tech deals out there for this massive online shopping event.
While Click Frenzy Mayhem is set to kick off tomorrow, that hasn’t stopped a few retailers from throwing up some sales early. You can check out these early bird specials below, but be sure to check back here from 7pm (AEDT) May 18 for even more great bargains and discounts.
Click Frenzy Mayhem Computer Deals
- ASUS AX6000 Dual Band 802.11ax WiFi Router – now $489 (down from $599)
- Biostar TB360-BTC PRO i7/i5/i3 LGA1151 Intel B360 DDR4 12 GPU Mining motherboard – now $449 (down from $549)
- HP Elitebook 840 14″ Laptop (i5-8265U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – now $1,499 (down from $2,183)
- LG 27″ Full HD 1080p IPS LED Radeon FreeSync Monitor – now $199 (down from $359)
- LG 27″ QHD Nano IPS 144Hz UltraGear Gaming Monitor – now $659 (down from $999)
- Logitech G635 7.1 LightSync Gaming Headset – now $179 (down from $279.95)
- Seagate 3.5″ SkyHawk AI Surveillance SATA HDD (16TB) – now $825 (down from $1,299)
- WD Elements SE USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive (2TB) – now $85 (down from $109)
Click Frenzy Mayhem Tech Deals
Dyson deals
Dyson is currently offering a Click Frenzy Mayhem deals across its range of vacuums, air purifiers and more.
The Dyson vacuum deals include:
- Dyson V11 Outsize Pro cordless vacuum cleaner – now $1,099 (save $250)
- Dyson V10 Absolute+ cordless vacuum cleaner – now $849 (save $250)
- Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner – now $649 (save $250)
- Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin cordless vacuum cleaner – now $349 (save $250)
Kogan deals
Kogan is running a stack of deals across tech including TVs, kitchen appliances, headphones and more. Here are a few highlights for the Click Frenzy Mayhem sale:
- Kogan 32″ LED Smart TV – now $249 (down from $399.99)
- Kogan 27″ Full HD IPS FreeSync 75Hz Frameless Monitor – now $199 (down from $349.99)
- Kogan SmarterHome LX10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $349 (down from $629.99)
- Kogan 12L 1800W Digital Air Fryer Oven – now $99.99 (down from $199.99)
- Kogan 8.2L Digital Low Fat 1800W Air Fryer – now $99.99 (down from $159.99)
Kogan 24″ HD LED TV – now $129 (down from $219.99)
- Kogan 65″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV – now $669 (down from $999)
- Verpeak Therapy Massage Gun (6 Heads) – now $79.95 (down from $259)
Shaver Shop deals
There’s up to 75% off across a range of appliances at the Shaver Shop. Highlights include:
- Oral-B Genius AI Electric Toothbrush for $199 (down from $499)
- GHD original IV styler for $179 (down from $215)
- Waterpik Cordless Express Water Flosser for $50 (down from $129.95)
Click Frenzy Mayhem Phone Deals
Boost Mobile deal
During Click Frenzy Mayhem, you can grab a $30 Boost Mobile SIM for only $10.
Circles.Life deal
If you sign up to Circles.Life during Click Frenzy Mayhem, you can score $10 off the monthly price for its SIM-only plans. That means you can get its 8GB plan for $8/month, its 50GB plan for $18/month and its 100GB plan for $28/month.
These prices all last for the first 12 months you’re with Circles.Life.
Kogan Mobile deal
Kogan Mobile is offering its Large 90 Days Plan for only $14.90 on the first recharge, down from $99.90. All up, this plan gives you 60GB of mobile data, which is spilt as 20GB per 30 days.
Vodafone’s iPhone 12 Mini deal
Vodafone has knocked $100 off the iPhone 12 Mini (64GB). You can pair the iPhone 12 Mini with one of Vodafone’s mobile plan deals, which its running unrelated to Click Frenzy Mayhem. These plan deals includes $35/month for its 50GB plan and $45/month for its 100GB plan.
Vodafone’s Samsung Galaxy A11 deal
Vodafone is offering the Samsung Galaxy A11 for only $2/month if you stay connected for 36 months. This handset can be combined with Vodafone’s range of mobile plan deals too.
Click Frenzy Mayhem Sex Tech Deals
- Wild Secrets is offering up to 60% off sitewide. You can check out what’s on offer right here.
Stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia as we bring you the best Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 deals for all things tech, mobile and gaming.