The Best Tech Deals for Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 is just around the corner, and we’re here to give you the low down on the best tech deals out there for this massive online shopping event.

While Click Frenzy Mayhem is set to kick off tomorrow, that hasn’t stopped a few retailers from throwing up some sales early. You can check out these early bird specials below, but be sure to check back here from 7pm (AEDT) May 18 for even more great bargains and discounts.

Click Frenzy Mayhem Computer Deals

Click Frenzy Mayhem Tech Deals

Dyson deals

Dyson is currently offering a Click Frenzy Mayhem deals across its range of vacuums, air purifiers and more.

The Dyson vacuum deals include:

Kogan deals

Kogan is running a stack of deals across tech including TVs, kitchen appliances, headphones and more. Here are a few highlights for the Click Frenzy Mayhem sale:

Shaver Shop deals

There’s up to 75% off across a range of appliances at the Shaver Shop. Highlights include:

Click Frenzy Mayhem Phone Deals

Boost Mobile deal

During Click Frenzy Mayhem, you can grab a $30 Boost Mobile SIM for only $10.

Circles.Life deal

If you sign up to Circles.Life during Click Frenzy Mayhem, you can score $10 off the monthly price for its SIM-only plans. That means you can get its 8GB plan for $8/month, its 50GB plan for $18/month and its 100GB plan for $28/month.

These prices all last for the first 12 months you’re with Circles.Life.

Kogan Mobile deal

Kogan Mobile is offering its Large 90 Days Plan for only $14.90 on the first recharge, down from $99.90. All up, this plan gives you 60GB of mobile data, which is spilt as 20GB per 30 days.

Vodafone’s iPhone 12 Mini deal

Vodafone has knocked $100 off the iPhone 12 Mini (64GB). You can pair the iPhone 12 Mini with one of Vodafone’s mobile plan deals, which its running unrelated to Click Frenzy Mayhem. These plan deals includes $35/month for its 50GB plan and $45/month for its 100GB plan.

Vodafone’s Samsung Galaxy A11 deal

Vodafone is offering the Samsung Galaxy A11 for only $2/month if you stay connected for 36 months. This handset can be combined with Vodafone’s range of mobile plan deals too.

Click Frenzy Mayhem Sex Tech Deals

Wild Secrets is offering up to 60% off sitewide. You can check out what’s on offer right here.

Stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia as we bring you the best Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 deals for all things tech, mobile and gaming.