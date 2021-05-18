Turn up the Volume on These Click Frenzy Deals for Sony Headphones and Speakers

Sony is one of the most well-known electronic brands around, but that premium name comes with a premium price tag attached. Thankfully, Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 is set to kick off from 7pm (AEST) May 18, and there’s plenty of great Sony-related deals you can pick up.
If you’re in the market for a new pair of headphones, we have some excellent news for you. Both of Sony’s fantastic noise-cancelling WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM3 headphones are on sale. If you’ve been reading Gizmodo Australia for long enough, you’ll know we absolutely love these cans.
Check out the best Click Frenzy Mayhem deals for Sony products below.
Sony’s Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 headphone deals
- Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $359 (down from $399)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $338 (down from $499)
- Sony WF1000XM3 Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones – now $189 (down from $299)
- Sony MDRZX110NC Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $48 (down from $99)
- Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – now $79.95 (down from $129)
- Sony WH-CH710N Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $196.80 (down from $349)
- Sony WF-SP800N Wireless Sports Noise-Cancelling Earbuds – now $259 (down from $349.95)
- Sony WIC200 Bluetooth In-Ear Earphones – now $44 (down from $59.95)
Sony’s Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 speaker deals
- Sony XB33 Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Blue) – now $199 (down from $229)
- Sony XB33 Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Red) – now $199 (down from $229)
- Sony 2-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar w/ Built-In Subwoofer – now $248 (down from $349.90)
- Sony HT-S350 2.1ch Soundbar – now $345 (down from $499)
- Sony ICF-P26 Portable Radio – now $29 (down from $49)
- Sony XDR-C1DBP DAB+/FM Dual Alarm/LCD Clock Radio – now $135 (down from $179)
