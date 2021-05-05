Citizen Releases New Star Wars Watches for the Discerning Jawa

Boba Fanns, rejoice! Citizen has hopped aboard the Star Wars spacetrain with a new set of themed Ana-Digi Temp watches. The $US350 ($455) watches come hot on the heels of the company’s Rebel Pilot and X-Wing watches that launched a few weeks ago and feature beloved characters like C3PO, R2D2, and Darth Vader.

These watches are 33mm by 37mm and have a definite ‘80s calculator timepiece vibe thanks to the clunky case and multiple dials and LCD readouts. It’s powered by a Citizen Calibre 8989 movement, one of the earliest multi-function quartz mechanisms that first appeared in 1980 and was considered as wild and high-tech as the Apple Watch is today.

Photo: Citizen, Other Photo: Citizen, Other Photo: Citizen, Other Photo: Citizen, Other Photo: Citizen, Other Photo: Citizen, Other

The C3PO and R2D2 watches are the most interesting of the bunch thanks to plenty of call-backs to the original characters — including using 3PO’s eyes as the dual-time dials at the top of the watch. The Death Star watch features a clever mystery-dial style oculus that spins around the starbase while the Mandolorian’s watch is clad in green and red, just like Django’s son. That orange sherbert looking model? It’s supposed to be a BB-8 watch, in all his roly-poly glory.

The watches aren’t yet on Citizen’s site, but you will be able to buy them in a galaxy near you in a few days. May the Force be with you.