The Cheapest NBN Plans in Australia

You don’t need to spend a lot to get a good NBN connection. Telstra and Optus may have pretty pricey plans, but you’ve got plenty of other options. There’s a whole myriad of smaller providers who offer similar, if not better services.

Swapping to a smaller provider is one way to save money, but there are also other options that can help shave down your bill. If you don’t want to sacrifice download speeds, you can always pick a plan that doesn’t have unlimited data to save a couple of bucks each month. Alternatively, you could drop down to a slower speed tier if unlimited data is important. You’ve got choices.

With that in mind, here are some of the cheapest NBN plans across the four main NBN speed tiers, as well as some more affordable options for NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans.

Cheap NBN 1000 plans with at least 1TB

‘Cheap NBN 1000 plans’ is a bit of an oxymoron. Unsurprisingly, you have to pay for the privilege of a gigabit internet connection.

MyRepublic has the cheapest plan around at time of writing, where you’ll pay $99 per month for your first six months and $129 per month thereafter. Even at full price, that’s more affordable than most NBN 1000 plans. MyRepublic reports typical evening speeds of 300Mbps, which is a touch faster than the 250Mbps baseline that many NBN 1000 providers report.

Kogan has a plan for $104.90 per month for your first six months, but this jumps to $148.80 per month after the promotional period expires.

You could also consider Superloop where you’ll pay $104.95 per month for your first six months and $139.95 per month thereafter. Superloop’s plan does however have a 3TB cap. If you go over this, you’ll be limited to speeds of 100Mbps for the remainder of the month.

If you’re after an NBN 1000 plan, you need to be on FTTP or be part of the lucky 58% of HFC customers. NBN Co expects 94% of all HFC customers should be able to get an NBN 1000 plan by the end of the year.

Cheap NBN 250 plans with unlimited data

NBN 250 plans aren’t exactly cheap, but there are still cheaper options if you’re wanting to get download speeds as fast as 250Mbps.

MATE currently has your cheapest option, where you’ll pay $89 per month for your first six months and $109 per month thereafter. You can save a further $10 per month on the life of your plan by also signing up to a MATE SIM-only mobile plan.

Superloop is just a hair more expensive, billing $89.95 per month for your first six months, but $119.95 per month thereafter.

Telstra has its own promo that brings its NBN 250 plan down to $90 per month for your first six months, but it will rise to $140 after the discount expires. While Telstra NBN plans are contract-free, you need to pay a prorated modem fee if you leave within your first two years. This is equivalent to $9 per month left in your term.

NBN 250 plans are only available to customers with FTTP connections and 97% of HFC customers. NBN Co hopes that all HFC customers will be able to get NBN 250 plans by the end of June.

Cheap NBN 100 plans with at least 500GB

NBN 100 is the fastest widely available speed tier, with download speeds of up to 100Mbps. Most NBN 100 plans have upload speeds of 20Mbps, but some providers still offer NBN 100 plans with 40Mbps of upload. Aussie Broadband and Superloop have 100 / 40 plans, but these tend to cost an extra $10 per month.

If you’re after one of the cheapest NBN 100 plans around, consider Dodo. You’ll pay $72 per month for your first six months, and $85 per month thereafter. You’ll need to get a modem from Dodo though, which will set you back an extra $60 upfront. This offer is available until May 31.

Dodo customers can also save a further $10 per month on their NBN if they also sign-up to Dodo gas and electricity. This offer is only available in NSW and Victoria, however.

If you’ve already got your own modem, you might want to look at SpinTel instead. SpinTel’s NBN 100 plan will set you back $74 per month for your first six months and $84.95 per month thereafter. SpinTel reports typical evening speeds of 100Mbps on NBN 100 plans, which means you should never encounter congestion.

Tangerine is up next, billing $74.90 for the first six months, and $89.90 per month thereafter. In Addition to being contract-free, Tangerine’s plans come with a 14-day risk free period. If you want to leave within your first fortnight, you’ll get a full refund of your plan fees. Tangerine won’t refund your modem if you pick one up at sign-up, but you’ll keep the device, and it will work with other providers.

Superloop has an NBN 100 promo of its own and is just 5 cents per month more expensive than Tangerine. You’ll pay $74.95 per month for your first six months, and then $89.95 per month thereafter. As with SpinTel, Superloop reports typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

If you’d prefer a plan without timed discounts, MATE is singling an unlimited data NBN 100 plan for $79 per month with typical evening speeds of 83Mbps. You can shave a further $10 per month by bundling in a MATE SIM-only mobile plan. These start at $20 per month with 8GB, but there’s a better value $25 plan with 18GB. The $25 plan also includes a free subscription to music streaming service Tidal. MATE’s mobile plans are powered by the Telstra network.

Cheap NBN 50 plans with at least 500GB

NBN 50 plans tend to be the best value NBN plan option, offering much faster speeds than ADSL at a price that’s a bit more reasonable than NBN 100. Expect download speeds up to 50Mbps, and upload speeds of up to 20Mbps.

If you’re after a cheap NBN 50 plan, Exetel comes in at just $50 per month for your first six months. The jump in price after your discount runs out is pretty steep however, going up to $79 per month. The plan is contract-free, so you’re always able to leave after the promotional period.

Tangerine is up next; you’ll pay $54.90 per month for your first six months for an unlimited plan, and $69.90 per month thereafter. Tangerine recently increased its evening speeds, and now ostensibly promises congestion free connectivity, reporting 50Mbps during peak hours on NBN 50 plans.

SpinTel is your best value option after promotional pricing runs out. The discount you get isn’t quite as generous, but at full price, it’s one of the cheapest providers around. You’ll pay $59 per month for your first six months, and then $64.95 per month thereafter. As with Tangerine, SpinTel reports typical evening speeds of 50Mbps on NBN 50 plans.

Cheap NBN 25 plans with at least 200GB

NBN 25 plans boast download speeds of up to 25Mbps. That’s a far cry slower than NBN 50, but NBN 25 plans are still more than enough for most online activities – including streaming Netflix in 4K. The main way you’d stretch an NBN 25 plan thin is if you’ve got more than two people in your household trying to stream at the same time or if you’re regularly downloading large files.

The biggest catch with NBN 25 is upload speeds. These are capped at 5Mbps. Not great if you’re uploading large files regularly.

The slower speeds do however mean NBN 25 plans are cheaper. Better yet, pretty much every NBN 25 plan now has unlimited data. Going for a more affordable plan doesn’t mean you’ll miss out on downloading to your heart’s content.

The best NBN 25 deals are all timed discounts. Tangerine is up first, offering its NBN 25 plan for $44.90 per month for your first six months and $59.90 per month thereafter. SpinTel follows at $49 per month for your first six months and $59.95 per month thereafter. You could also go with Superloop, where you’ll pay $54.95 per month for your first six months and $59.95 per month thereafter. All three providers report typical evening speeds of 25Mbps on NBN 25 plans.

Cheap NBN 12 plans with at least 100GB

NBN 12 plans offer barebones connectivity, and aren’t much of an upgrade compared to ADSL. Download speeds max out at 12Mbps and you’ll only get 1Mbps of upload. At the same time, these represent the cheapest NBN around. They’re a suitable option for those who only need basic connectivity.

Right now, your best option comes from SpinTel, where you’ll get an unlimited data NBN 12 plan for $39 per month for your first six months and then $49.95 per month thereafter. At full price, you’d only be getting 100GB plans from providers like Internode and TPG.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.