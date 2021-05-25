The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Celebrate The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’s 42nd on Towel Day With Wonderful New Art

Published 1 hour ago: May 26, 2021 at 1:15 am -
Filed to:arthur dent
A crop of the newly illustrated cover. (Image: Chris Riddell/Del Rey)

Fans of author Douglas Adams in general and his Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy in particular know that today, May 25, is the international holiday known as “Towel Day.” To celebrate, Gizmodo has some wonderful illustrations to share from Del Rey’s new edition of Adams’ beloved classic.

Just in case you didn’t already realise: 2021 is the 42nd anniversary of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, which was first published in 1979. That adds special significance since, according to the supercomputer Deep Thought, 42 is “the answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe, and everything.” So grab your towel (“about the most massively useful thing an interstellar hitchhiker can have”), order six pints of bitter (because the world’s about to end), and enjoy Chris Riddell’s illustrations below, starting with this lovely new cover:

Image: Chris Riddell/Del Rey Image: Chris Riddell/Del Rey

In addition, here are some character portraits, starting with protagonist Arthur Dent and including some memorable creatures, a glimpse of Trillian at a certain infamous party, a dolphin bidding farewell to planet Earth, and the Heart of Gold.

Image: Chris Riddell/Del Rey Image: Chris Riddell/Del Rey
Image: Chris Riddell/Del Rey Image: Chris Riddell/Del Rey
Image: Chris Riddell/Del Rey Image: Chris Riddell/Del Rey
Image: Chris Riddell/Del Rey Image: Chris Riddell/Del Rey
Image: Chris Riddell/Del Rey Image: Chris Riddell/Del Rey
Image: Chris Riddell/Del Rey Image: Chris Riddell/Del Rey

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy: The Illustrated Edition, by Douglas Adams with illustrations by Chris Riddell, is now available; you can order a copy here.

