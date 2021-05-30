Bridgerton Actor Freddie Stroma Will Star in James Gunn’s Peacemaker

Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) is cast in a recurring role as Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante, in James Gunn’s HBO Max series Peacemaker.

According to Deadline, Stroma is replacing Chris Conrad, who originally played the role but left the show due to creative differences.

Peacemaker went straight-to-series order with eight episodes. James Gunn will write and direct and act as executive producer along with Peter Safran, Matt Miller. Star John Cena will act as Co-executive producer.

The show is an action-comedy that explores the origins of John Cena’s character in The Suicide Squad. Based on the DC Comics character, the series follows a man who believes in total peace at any cost. Vigilante is a former New York City district attorney who adopts the alter ego when mobsters killed his wife and child. He was a skilled marksman, a hand-to-hand combat fighter, and has healing powers.

Stroma rounds out a stellar cast, including Danielle Brooks (Orange Is the New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2), Nhut Le (Kroll Show), with Suicide Squad, film characters Steve Agee and Jennifer Holland returning for the series.

Peacemaker is projected to debut in spring 2022, while James Gunn’s Suicide Squad is scheduled for theatrical release in Australia on August 5, 2021.