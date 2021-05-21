If Canon is your camera brand of choice, we have some good news. There’s currently a stack of great discounts running for the iconic camera brand, including almost $800 off the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV and $100 off a EF-M 55-200mm lens.
Photography can be a fulfilling profession or hobby, but it certainly doesn’t go easy on your wallet. With high-end cameras setting you back a couple thousand dollars for just the body, being able to score a great deal is always welcome.
If you’re currently looking to upgrade your DSLR, or want a shiny new lens to add to your photographic arsenal, here are some of the best Canon camera deals currently available.
If a DSLR is a bit too much camera for you, a few pieces in Canon’s PowerShot range are also on sale. These are great options if you want a simple, high-end digital cameras that you can pull out of your bag and start snapping away with.
Canon DSLR & mirrorless camera deals
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR (Body Only) – now $3,199.96 (down from $3,999)
- Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR (Body Only) – now $1,589 (down from $1,999.95)
- Canon EOS 90D DSLR (Body Only) – now $1,480 (down from $1,799)
- Canon EOS R Mirrorless Camera (Body Only) – now $2,188.85 (down from $2,899.95)
- Canon EOS RP Mirrorless Camera (Body Only) – now $1,326 (down from $1,899)
Canon PowerShot deals
- Canon PowerShot G5X Mark II Digital Camera – now $999 (down from $1,199.95)
- Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III Digital Camera – now $815.15 (down from $999.95)
- Canon Powershot G1X Mark III Digital Camera – now $1,162 (down from $1,399.95)
Canon lens deals
- Canon EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM Lens – now $533 (down from $799)
- Canon EF-M 22mm f/2 STM Lens – now $198 (down from $249)
- Canon EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM Lens – now $165 (down from $419)
- Canon EF-M 55-200mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM – now $423.30 (down from $529)
- Canon EF-M 11-22mm f/4-5.6 IS STM Lens – now $385 (down from $499)
- Canon EF-M 28mm f/3.5 Macro Lens – now $419 (down from $529)
Other camera accessory deals
If you’re already well sorted for cameras and lenses, there are still a few decent deals for camera accessories available at the moment.
The Manfrotto Befree GT XPRO aluminum tripod is currently on sale for $428 via Amazon, down from its usual price tag of $635.90. Sure, you’ll have to wait a couple weeks for it to arrive, but that’s a pretty good trade off for saving just over $220.
If you mostly use your camera for video, you can also grab a discount on the Manfrotto Befree Live Fluid tripod head, which is on sale for $137.90. You’ll save $82.05 off the usual $219.95 RRP.
If you travel around to do a lot of outdoor photography, Lowepro’s Photo Sport 200 AW II backpack has been reduced by $148.65, and is currently available for $181.30. That’s around 45% off the its $329.95 RRP.