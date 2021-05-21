Snap up These Canon Deals on DSLRs, Mirrorless Cameras and Lenses

If Canon is your camera brand of choice, we have some good news. There’s currently a stack of great discounts running for the iconic camera brand, including almost $800 off the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV and $100 off a EF-M 55-200mm lens.

Photography can be a fulfilling profession or hobby, but it certainly doesn’t go easy on your wallet. With high-end cameras setting you back a couple thousand dollars for just the body, being able to score a great deal is always welcome.

If you’re currently looking to upgrade your DSLR, or want a shiny new lens to add to your photographic arsenal, here are some of the best Canon camera deals currently available.

If a DSLR is a bit too much camera for you, a few pieces in Canon’s PowerShot range are also on sale. These are great options if you want a simple, high-end digital cameras that you can pull out of your bag and start snapping away with.

Canon DSLR & mirrorless camera deals

Canon PowerShot deals

Canon lens deals

Other camera accessory deals

If you’re already well sorted for cameras and lenses, there are still a few decent deals for camera accessories available at the moment.

The Manfrotto Befree GT XPRO aluminum tripod is currently on sale for $428 via Amazon, down from its usual price tag of $635.90. Sure, you’ll have to wait a couple weeks for it to arrive, but that’s a pretty good trade off for saving just over $220.

If you mostly use your camera for video, you can also grab a discount on the Manfrotto Befree Live Fluid tripod head, which is on sale for $137.90. You’ll save $82.05 off the usual $219.95 RRP.

If you travel around to do a lot of outdoor photography, Lowepro’s Photo Sport 200 AW II backpack has been reduced by $148.65, and is currently available for $181.30. That’s around 45% off the its $329.95 RRP.