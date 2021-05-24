WWDC 2021: What to Expect From Apple’s Developer Conference

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) has officially announced its dates for 2021. June 8 – 12 is when Aussies will be able to catch all the news and developments from the annual conference.

Similar to 2020, WWDC will be an all-virtual conference in 2021.

Being a developer conference, WWDC is typically where Apple announces its latest software developments such as new OS updates for its suite of devices. Here’s what we expect to see at WWDC in 2021.

iOS 15

Of course, the biggest thing to come out of WWDC conferences in the past has been the latest iOS build. For 2021, iOS 15 will be the new software and we can expect major details to come out here.

As with every major OS update, it will likely leave some phones behind. The only major rumour circulating iOS 15 right now is that it will drop support for the iPhone 6 range, which would include the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and the iPhone SE from 2016.

Recent changes to Apple app icons like Apple Music and the App Store icons also have people speculating that this foreshadows a new overhaul of the iOS design. That wouldn’t be out of character seeing as Apple often introduces big design changes with its new OS software at WWDC, such as the widgets that were added in iOS 14.

While iOS 15 will likely be announced at WWDC in June it’s unlikely to be rolled out to the public until September when the next batch of iPhones typically drop.

That being said a developer beta will probably be released at WWDC so we should know the details of this new software in June.

Other OS software upgrades

Along with software upgrades for the iPhone, Apple traditionally announces OS upgrades for all its other devices at WWDC. This would include tvOS 15 and iPadOS 15.

With rumours swirling about a new Apple TV in the works it’s also likely tvOS 15 could see a redesign in preparation for this.

MacOS 12

Of course there will also be MacOS 12, and along with it a fancy new name. The most recent new operating systems moved on from big cats to focus on Californian landmarks like Yosemite and Big Sur. Will this trend continue?

There’s been no big leaks about MacOS 12 yet so its possible that it will be an incremental upgrade to help further support the new silicon chips. I guess we’ll find out!

Again, little is known about these new software updates but it’s likely that Apple will try and keep new design features consistent across its devices. For example, widgets on iPhone were also introduced on iPadOS 14 and MacOS 11.

WatchOS 8

On the Apple Watch front we should see WatchOS 8 make an appearance at WWDC. Like MacOS 12 there haven’t been many leaks yet, but there are rumours that the latest update could include some mental health features.

There’s also rumours that a blood sugar monitor could be added.

Apple Glasses

With WWDC getting an official date, some fresh speculation has sprung up around Apple Glasses. This AR/VR offering from Apple have been rumours for years now but we may finally see them for real.

So why are people thinking they will show up at WWDC? A ton of images released by Apple for the event include Memoji characters wearing glasses. Maybe it will be nothing, but it certainly seems to be a suspicious amount of spectacles that are hiding in plain site:

MacBook Pro

Meanwhile, renowned leaker Jon Prosser, has also come out and said that he has it on good authority that the M1 MacBook Pro will make its debut. Rumour has it that it will have a 64GB RAM upgrade which is huge if true.

i can confirm macbook pro is coming https://t.co/p2Hzh5TVSm — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 24, 2021

How to watch WWDC

Times and schedules haven’t been announced for WWDC 2021 just yet, but as usual, expect to be awake at odd hours in Australia. Last year’s WWDC keynote took place at 3 am AEST, so steel yourself for some early mornings.

The benefit of the WWDC being free and virtual is that anyone from all around the world can attend the announcements.

We’re yet to hear what official channels WWDC 2021 will be streamed on but expect to find it on Apple’s event page or its YouTube channel from June 8-12.

We’ll continue to update this post as more information about WWDC is announced.

Disclosure: one of the authors owns shares in Apple.