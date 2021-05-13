The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Apple Take Note: You Can Park Lenovo's New Cordless Mouse on a Wireless Charging Pad

Andrew Liszewski

Andrew Liszewski

Published 2 hours ago: May 14, 2021 at 12:04 am
Image: Lenovo

It’s been over five years and the second-generation Apple Magic Mouse still needs to be awkwardly flipped on its back like a turtle to be recharged with a lightning cable — rendering it unusable in the process. A better approach is what Lenovo has done with its new Go mouse, letting it rest atop a wireless charging pad when its battery is low.

The mouse is one of two products introduced as part of the new Lenovo Go accessories line. The other is a new Lenovo Go-branded USB-C power bank with 20,000 mAh capacity and 65-watt power output so that it can be used to charge a laptop as well as two other battery hungry devices at the same time. Both are available next month with the power bank going for $US90 ($116), but it’s the $US60 ($78) Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse that’s definitely the more interesting of the two.

Image: Lenovo Image: Lenovo

That’s not to say that Lenovo has reinvented the mouse here, with just two navigation buttons and a scroll wheel it’s a fairly mundane design. But it can connect to three different devices at the same time, allowing users to choose which one it’s controlling — a laptop, desktop, tablet, etc. — using a dedicated button on top. It’s also cordless, charging through a USB-C port on the front that means it can still be used as a mouse while it’s powering up, or it can be parked atop a Qi-compatible charging pad for a few hours when it’s not needed. Apple, are you taking notes?

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

