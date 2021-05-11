The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Amazon’s Sci-Fi Anthology Solos Clones Anthony Mackie and Shoots Helen Mirren Into Space

Rob Bricken

Rob Bricken

Published 2 hours ago: May 12, 2021 at 6:30 am -
Filed to:actors
anne hathawayanthony mackieanthony mackiesconstance wudan stevensdavid wellenglish language filmsentertainment culturehelen mirrenio9mackiemirrenmorgan freemannicole beharieredsolosudo azuba
Amazon’s Sci-Fi Anthology Solos Clones Anthony Mackie and Shoots Helen Mirren Into Space
Dame Helen Mirren in Solos. (Screenshot: Amazon Studios)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

“We all feel alone in different ways,” says Morgan Freeman in this new trailer for Solos. “In feeling alone, we are somehow all together.” That seems as perfect a thesis statement for Amazon Prime’s upcoming TV series as possible.

The show, from Hunters creator David Well, is not the stealth sequel to Solo, but it does give us two Anthony Mackies having a heart to heart, as well as Dame Helen Mirren on a lonely space voyage, Legion’s Dan Stevens hugging Freeman, and a lot more. See for yourself:

Good lord. Anne Hathaway, Sleepy Hollow’s Nicole Beharie, Crazy Rich Asians’ Constance Wu, and Orange Is the New Black’s Udo Azuba in addition to Mirren, Freeman, Stevens, and Mackie? That’s not just star-studded, it’s an entre galaxy of great actors, coming together — well, not exactly coming together, but technically still co-starring. Here’s the official synopsis, which echoes Freeman’s thoughtful statement:

Solos is a dramatic and thought-provoking seven-part anthology series that explores the deeper meaning of human connection, as explored through the lens of the individual. Solos will tell unique character-driven stories, each from a different perspective and moment in time, that illuminate that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience.”

Now, we have no idea whether these stories will all be interconnected just thematically or in some more overt way, even if this trailer seems to imply the latter through some very impressive editing. But either way, it looks like some low-key, melancholy, thoughtful science fiction, and that’s not a bad thing at all. It looks and feels like a less stressful Black Mirror, and I am absolutely down with that.

Solos will debut on Amazon Prime on May 21. Maybe you should watch it by yourself?

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Rob Bricken

Rob Bricken

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.