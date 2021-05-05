Everything You Need to Know about Amazon Prime Day 2021

If you’re someone who loves a good bargain, Amazon Prime Day is a pretty hard event to miss. Here’s everything you need to know about Prime Day 2021, from when it will kick off to the massive deals you can expect on the day.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Launched in 2015, Prime Day is Amazon’s big sales event. Originally created as a celebration of the online retailer’s 20th anniversary, Prime Day has become an annual tradition, with Amazon offering some massive bargains across a huge range of products and big name brands.

To get these deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. If you don’t already have one, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. If you’re not keen on having another subscription and are smart about your timing, you can grab these Prime Day deals and cancel your Prime membership before you’re charged the monthly fee of $6.99.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

An official date for Amazon Prime Day 2021 has yet to be announced. However, if we take a look at previous dates it’s not that much of a stretch to suggest that the 2021 sale event will kick off sometime in July.

Since its launch, Prime Day has traditionally been held in mid-July. At the earliest, it took place on July 11 in 2017 – and at the latest, it started on July 17 in 2019.

The only outlier in previous Amazon Prime Day events was in 2020, which was postponed to October 13 due to COVID-19.

Prime Day 2019 was the first event to take place over 48-hours, which was continued by the 2020 sale. While we don’t know how long Amazon Prime Day 2021 will last, it wouldn’t be surprising if it was another two day sale.

What deals can we expect during Prime Day 2021?

Honestly, it’s probably easier to list out the deals you probably won’t be seeing during the event. Namely, due to the tiny amount of stock available in Australia, don’t expect to see the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S on sale during Amazon Prime Day.

Last year’s Prime Day saw some major discounts for a variety of big tech products, which ranged from Samsung smartphones to Apple AirPods and home entertainment systems.

There were also some deals for major camera brands, like Canon, Panasonic and Fujifilm.

With this being an Amazon event, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the online retailer will most likely be offering discounts on its range of smart home devices.

There was a solid assortment of gaming deals for Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch available last year, along with a few boardgames. The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S weren’t released when Prime Day kicked off last year, but it wouldn’t be surprising if we saw a few deals available for each console’s games and accessories.

If you’re worried about missing some of the biggest and craziest deals on the day, don’t stress. We’ll have done the hard work for you and rounded those bargains up into one, convenient place.

If you’re hungry for a bargain now and can’t wait for Prime Day, you can check Amazon Australia’s daily deals. You can also follow Gizmodo’s deal roundups here.