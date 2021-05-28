The Best Smart Home Device Deals in Amazon’s Mid-Year Sale

Whether you’re looking to streamline a few processes in your house or keen to go full-scale smart home, there’s an Amazon Alexa device out there to suit everyone.

Amazon is currently offering discounts across its range of smart home devices during its big mid-year sale. so if you’ve been looking for a reason to try one or an excuse for an update – this is it.

If you don’t own any smart home tech, or the ones you do have might be getting on in years, the convenience of Amazon’s Alexa devices have changed our lives in so many ways and solidified themselves as the tech companion we can’t live without.

If these deals aren’t to your liking, or it doesn’t include the smart devices you’re interested in, Amazon Prime Day is coming up soon. The online retailer’s massive sale event usually includes bargains for its Alexa-enabled devices, so we wouldn’t be surprised a few decent deals pop up.

Like Amazon’s other Fire TV Sticks, this streaming device will give you access to platforms like Disney+, YouTube, Netflix, Stan, Prime Video and more. However, what makes this Stick unique is that it lets you stream all of these services in 4K Ultra HD quality. The Fire Stick 4K can also support Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR and HDR10+.

This Echo Dot allows you to voice control your entertainment from Spotify to podcasts to radio and music with a clear, sharp sound. You can do all the usual activities like setting alarms and checking the weather with the added smart home bonus of controlling lights, locks and switches as well.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is valued at $99, while the Echo Dot (4th Gen) costs $79. When bought together, these devices would usually cost $178, but you can save $44 when you use the promo code FIRETV134 during checkout.

If you don’t currently own any smart home devices, this bundle works as a good starter set.

This Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is Alexa’s most popular voice-controlled speaker, and for good reason. Between checking the weather, planning your commute, playing relaxation sounds and finding recipes, Amazon’s Echo Dot can also send texts, make calls and track your fitness. For the price, it has unbelievable capabilities.

The Fire TV Stick Lite is Amazon’s answer to Apple’s TV or Google’s Chromecast. However, unlike the newer TV Sticks, the Lite’s remote doesn’t include a remote with TV controls.

To get this deal you need to add both the Fire TV Stick Lite ($59) and Echo Dot (3rd Gen) ($59) to your shopping cart, and then use the promo code FIRETV89 during checkout. When bundled together, you’ll save $29 off the usual combined price of these two devices.

This deal does exactly what it says on the can. Want two of the all-new Fire TV Sticks? You’ll only pay $134.30, instead of $158. However, this deal doesn’t work if you try to combine it with the two previously mentioned Fire TV deals. It’s one or the other.

To get this deal you need to use the promo code FIRETV15 during checkout.

Are you having some problems with the strength of your wi-fi? The eero 6 mesh router can provide fast, reliable connection to a range of 460m2 and is compatible with all internet service providers. It uses Wi-Fi 6, which allows for a fast performance with less bandwidth congestion.

This pack retails at $499 and includes an eero 6 router, along with two extenders to help make sure your internet connection remains consistent no matter where you are in your house.

This Echo Dot model is valued at $99 has a built-in clock display if you’re keen to display it in your bedroom or kitchen. Use your voice to turn on lights, adjust the thermostat and control plugs. Once you have it, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

To get this deal you need to use the promo code EERO20 during checkout.