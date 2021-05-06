The News Of Tomorrow, Today

A Quiet Place Part II’s Final Trailer Suggests It’s Been Worth the Horrifying Wait

Cheryl Eddy

Cheryl Eddy

Published 44 mins ago: May 6, 2021 at 11:00 pm -
Filed to:a quiet place
a quiet place part iiabbottcillian murphycinema of the united statescreative worksdjimon hounsouemily bluntenglish language filmsfilmsio9itjohn krasinskilomillicent simmondsnoah jupe
A Quiet Place Part II’s Final Trailer Suggests It’s Been Worth the Horrifying Wait
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

If it seems like forever ago that we got the first teaser for A Quiet Place Part II, well — it was December 2019, with the first trailer dropping in January 2020. But the much-delayed, much-anticipated horror sequel seems set for its May 28 opening, and today’s final trailer suggests the wait will have been worth it.

Written and directed by John Krasinski, A Quiet Place Part II stars the returning members of the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) as well as Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou as new characters. Also returning, of course: an Earth stuffed with aliens that will attack anything that makes a sound.

A Quiet Place Part II opens in theatres May 28.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Cheryl Eddy

Cheryl Eddy

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.