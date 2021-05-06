A Quiet Place Part II’s Final Trailer Suggests It’s Been Worth the Horrifying Wait

If it seems like forever ago that we got the first teaser for A Quiet Place Part II, well — it was December 2019, with the first trailer dropping in January 2020. But the much-delayed, much-anticipated horror sequel seems set for its May 28 opening, and today’s final trailer suggests the wait will have been worth it.

Written and directed by John Krasinski, A Quiet Place Part II stars the returning members of the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) as well as Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou as new characters. Also returning, of course: an Earth stuffed with aliens that will attack anything that makes a sound.

A Quiet Place Part II opens in theatres May 28.