A Quiet Place II Tops The Weekend Box Office After 2020’s Movie Slump

Now that theatres are opening across the globe, it’s clear that movie fans have been itching to watch films on the big screen once again.

Box Office Mojo reports that this weekend saw the biggest U.S. box office opening since 2020. John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place II took the top spot earning 58.5 million over four days, thus kicking off the winter movie season.

Fandango movie commenter Erik Davis, breaks down why this box office win for a Quiet Place is a big deal:

Here’s a fun stat for #AQuietPlace2 : Both A QUIET PLACE & the sequel are over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. That is super RARE for a horror series. The only others to achieve this include:

ALIEN/ALIENS

EVIL DEAD/EVIL DEAD 2

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD/DAWN OF THE DEAD

FRANKENSTEIN/BRIDE pic.twitter.com/SB9XoHQIcu — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 30, 2021

We can all be happy about the resurgence of going to the movies, but many are still wary of stepping foot in a theatre as we are still in a pandemic. Individuals will have to stay vigilant to protect their health because clearly, you can’t trust everyone who walks around without a mask.

A Quiet Place II is in theatres now.