The News Of Tomorrow, Today

A Quiet Place II Tops The Weekend Box Office After 2020’s Movie Slump

Valerie Complex

Valerie Complex

Published 1 hour ago: May 31, 2021 at 6:52 am -
Filed to:a quiet place
a quiet place part iibox officecreative worksenglish language filmsentertainment cultureerik davisfandangofilmsitjohn krasinskimovie theatersaw
A Quiet Place II Tops The Weekend Box Office After 2020’s Movie Slump
Emily Blunt and Millicent Simmonds in A Quiet Place II (Image: Paramount Pictures)

Now that theatres are opening across the globe, it’s clear that movie fans have been itching to watch films on the big screen once again.

Box Office Mojo reports that this weekend saw the biggest U.S. box office opening since 2020. John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place II took the top spot earning 58.5 million over four days, thus kicking off the winter movie season.

Fandango movie commenter Erik Davis, breaks down why this box office win for a Quiet Place is a big deal:

We can all be happy about the resurgence of going to the movies, but many are still wary of stepping foot in a theatre as we are still in a pandemic. Individuals will have to stay vigilant to protect their health because clearly, you can’t trust everyone who walks around without a mask.

A Quiet Place II is in theatres now.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Valerie Complex

Valerie Complex

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.