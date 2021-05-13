13 Spectacular Pics of the ‘Super Blood Moon’ Eclipse From Around the World

In the wee hours of Wednesday night, Earth’s shadow enveloped the Moon in darkness, marking the first lunar eclipse since January 2019 and one of two lunar eclipses we’ll witness in 2021. Not only that, but this eclipse took place during a “Super Blood Moon” — making it extra-spectacular because the Moon was as close to Earth as it gets, so it appeared “super” big in the sky. And, to top it all off, the dang thing appeared “blood” red due to Moon clouds raining the blood of the undead sunlight passing through Earth’s atmosphere.

I say “we” witnessed it, but that is a lie; I, presumably like many other people in the U.S., was fast asleep when this celestial show took place — totally missed it. Maybe you saw it, but we didn’t. Thankfully, photographers around the world captured the Super Blood Moon eclipse for those of us too exhausted to look outside simply because a cool thing was happening. For us — or anyone who wants to revel in the awe-inspiring celestial sight — here are some amazing photos of the Super Blood Moon eclipse captured in locations around Earth where the eclipse was visible.

Hong Kong

Taipei, Taiwan

A full moon rises over a tree as a total lunar eclipse was taking place on a cloudy day in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, May 25, 2021. (Photo: Chiang Ying-ying, AP)

Auckland, New Zealand

The Partial Eclipse of the moon is seen on May 26, 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo: Phil Walter, Getty Images)

Sydney, Australia

Bali, Indonesia

Residents watch the lunar eclipse at Sanur beach in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Photo: Firdia Lisnawati, AP)

Manila, Philippines

A lunar eclipse occurs beside the clock tower of the Manila City Hall, Philippines, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Photo: Aaron Favila, AP)

Mumbai, India

The moon is pictured over the skies of Mumbai on May 26, 2021 during a total lunar eclipse. (Photo: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP, Getty Images)

Montevideo, Uraguay

The moon sets behind the Montevideo port, in Uruguay, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Photo: Matilde Campodonico, AP)

Brasilia, Brazil

The moon is partiasanlly covered by buildings in Brasilia, Brazil, at the start of a total lunar eclipse early Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Photo: Eraldo Peres, AP)

Santiago, Chile

Picture taken during the penumbral phase of a total eclipse of the moon, seen from Santiago, on May 26, 2021. - A penumbra lunar eclipse appears when the moon enters the penumbra of the earth. (Photo: MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP, Getty Images)

Mexico City, Mexico

The full moon is seen during the partial eclipse in Mexico City on May 26, 2021. (Photo: PEDRO PARDO/AFP, Getty Images)

Santa Monica, California