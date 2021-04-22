The News Of Tomorrow, Today

YouTubers Succeed In Getting Airbnb Bookings For an Opulent Dollhouse

Whitney Kimball

Whitney Kimball

Published 2 hours ago: April 23, 2021 at 3:35 am -
Filed to:airbnb
archie mannerscomediansentertainershospitality recreationhospitality servicesjosh pieterstravelvacation rentalzillow
YouTubers Succeed In Getting Airbnb Bookings For an Opulent Dollhouse
Screenshot: Josh Pieters and Archie Manners
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

YouTubers successfully booked rentals for a dollhouse on Airbnb, they say. In a video posted on March 31st, famed pranksters Josh Pieters and Archie Manners documented the process of photographing and booking a model 18th-century mansion, with a water bottle and credit card blatantly visible for scale. Their giant-sized faces can be seen in the baroque bathroom mirror:

Screenshot: Josh Pieters and Archie Manners Screenshot: Josh Pieters and Archie Manners

For shame, everyone.

The two claim to have received $US3,000 ($3,884) in bookings from their $US120 ($155)/night listing. They somewhat disingenuously claim that they “gave Airbnb their money back,” though they wouldn’t have received the money, since Airbnb doesn’t process payments until 24 hours after check-in.

Airbnb declined to comment directly about the incident.

Airbnb requires hosts to provide “an accurate address,” so Pieters and Manners located the dollhouse at one of their home addresses. In order to post a fake listing, Airbnb says on its site, a scammer “needs to bypass our defences.” And yet, they blasted through Airbnb’s fortress of sand, a feeble automated detection system for duplicate photos, such as Zillow listings, unguarded by human review. (Airbnb offers the option to get photos verified, but it’s not necessary.)

The video culminates in a visit from unscrupulous renters who are hearteningly handed an envelope of cash and a reservation for a five-star hotel.

NOBODY LAUGH, it’s possible that details of a terrible past emerge on social media in the coming days, as tends to be the case with all people who go viral, because influencers have destroyed jokes and pleasure and fun.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Whitney Kimball

Whitney Kimball

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.