Your Titanic Godzilla Vs. Kong Spoiler Zone Has Entered the Ring

Two giant monsters enter. Then, presumably, one giant monster leaves. The only way to know who wins and who loses is to watch Godzilla Vs. Kong, out today on HBO Max — and then head right back here to discuss the battle between the King of the Monsters and the Greatest of Apes, and whether it lived up to all its massive hype.

We have our own opinion on the film, of course, but amid all the nonsense it was still immensely satisfying to watch the two giant monsters tussle. Mechagodzilla, on the other hand? …Not so much. Still, you don’t necessarily have to like a movie in order to join the spoiler zone. So tell us what worked for you in the movie, what didn’t, and how much it would have been improved if Jet Jaguar had made an appearance.