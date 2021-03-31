The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Your Titanic Godzilla Vs. Kong Spoiler Zone Has Entered the Ring

Rob Bricken

Rob Bricken

Published 30 mins ago: April 1, 2021 at 6:45 am -
Filed to:bookgodzilla
english language filmsentertainment culturefictional charactersfictional mutantsfilmgodzillahboio9jet jaguarkaijuMechagodzillarodanzilla
Your Titanic Godzilla Vs. Kong Spoiler Zone Has Entered the Ring
Hear me out: Godzilla Vs. Kong Vs. Tron. (Image: Warner Bros.)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Two giant monsters enter. Then, presumably, one giant monster leaves. The only way to know who wins and who loses is to watch Godzilla Vs. Kong, out today on HBO Max — and then head right back here to discuss the battle between the King of the Monsters and the Greatest of Apes, and whether it lived up to all its massive hype.

We have our own opinion on the film, of course, but amid all the nonsense it was still immensely satisfying to watch the two giant monsters tussle. Mechagodzilla, on the other hand? …Not so much. Still, you don’t necessarily have to like a movie in order to join the spoiler zone. So tell us what worked for you in the movie, what didn’t, and how much it would have been improved if Jet Jaguar had made an appearance.

Godzilla vs. Kong Can’t Be Saved, Not Even by Good, Dumb Fun

Godzilla vs. Kong Can’t Be Saved, Not Even by Good, Dumb Fun

Monster movies often ride or die by their over-the-top action. One can be willing to forgive failures elsewhere — many of them, even — as long as the bits where the monsters punch the bejesus out of each other are satisfying. But Godzilla vs Kong has a problem: its titanic...

Read more

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Rob Bricken

Rob Bricken

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.