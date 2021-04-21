The News Of Tomorrow, Today

You Can Link These Miniature Street Fighter II Arcade Cabinets for Head-to-Head Multiplayer

Andrew Liszewski

Andrew Liszewski

Published 1 hour ago: April 21, 2021 at 11:00 pm -
Filed to:arcade cabinet
arcade gamescreative worksdos gamesstreet fighterstreet fighter iitechnology internetvideo game platformsvideo game sequelsvideo gamesvideo games developed in japanzx spectrum games
You Can Link These Miniature Street Fighter II Arcade Cabinets for Head-to-Head Multiplayer
Image: My Arcade
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Miniature video game cabinets scratch a nostalgic itch for ‘80s kids who miss their favourite childhood arcades, but their compact size often means they’re single-player only. My Arcade’s new Street Fighter II: Champion Edition Micro Player solves that with the option of linking a pair of tiny arcades using a cable so that side-by-side fights — and the requisite trash-talking — are still possible.

You can, of course, get classic Street Fighter games for almost any modern console and simply plop down on the couch next to a friend with controllers in hand for a shared screen throw-down, but the Micro Player slathers on the nostalgia with a 1/10th-scale cabinet featuring the same graphics as the full-size 1992 original as well as six arcade-style buttons, and a joystick with mechanical switches that probably feels great — even if it’s also scaled down.

Image: My Arcade Image: My Arcade

The Micro Player is designed to match the arcade experience of playing Street Fighter II as closely as possible, but at just 7.25-inches tall with a 3.5-inch screen, and a backlit marquee, you can keep this on your desk, kitchen counter, workbench, or anywhere you think some simulated hand-t0-hand combat would be a welcome way to blow off steam. You could even drag it into the bathroom because the tiny cabinet can be powered using a microUSB cable connected to a power adaptor, or a set of four AA batteries.

Playing against a computer opponent can quickly lose its novelty — whether you’ve advanced past the computer’s skill level or are tired of getting beaten on the easiest setting — so every Street Fighter II: Champion Edition Micro Player includes a data cable allowing two of them to be physically connected for multiplayer fights. The only catch? These things are $US50 ($65) each, and for $US100 ($129) you can instead get your hands on a throwback console that lets two people play Street Fighter (like the SNES Classic Edition) plus a long list of other multiplayer games.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Andrew Liszewski

Andrew Liszewski

Senior Staff Reporter

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.