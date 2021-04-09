Who You Gonna Call? Gizmodo’s Friday Gif Party

The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Just think, when this week started we all thought Muncher would be the weirdest creature in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Now, we all have visions of gleeful yet outrageously disturbing Mini-Pufts haunting our nightmares!

Let’s bring that energy to this week’s GIF party by sharing your favourite Ghostbusters gifs — or just any gif that makes you want to laugh and scream at the same time, bonus points if it involves dessert. Ghostbusters: Afterlife isn’t even out until November, so who knows what other unholy variations on monsters from the classic film it’ll tease next.

