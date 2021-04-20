Updates On Furiosa, Flash, and More

Vin Diesel is bringing Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots to real life. Jamie Foxx’s vampire hunter movie expands its cast. Loki producer Nate Moore suggests that there could be room for more than one season of the show. Plus, a glimpse of Superman & Lois’ return. Spoilers away!

The Flash

According to The Wrap, Michael Keaton is now officially attached to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Flash. This comes after the actor made recent comments that he would potentially reconsider future roles due to covid-19 safety concerns.

Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots

Variety reports Vin Diesel is attached to star in a film adaptation of Mattel’s Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots from Rampage screenwriter, Ryan Engle. The story is said to follow “a father (Diesel) and son who form an unlikely bond with an advanced war machine.”

Spaceman

Deadline has word Paul Dano and Kunal Nayyar have joined the cast of Spaceman — Netflix’s upcoming film adaptation of Spaceman of Bohemia starring Adam Sandler and Carey Mulligan.

Day Shift

Snoop Dogg, Scott Adkins, Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Eric Lange and Zion Broadnax have joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming vampire film, Day Shift, starring Jamie Foxx. The film will sees Foxx as “a hard-working, blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international union of vampire hunters.” [THR]

The Munsters

Bloody-Disgusting additionally reports Rob Zombie’s upcoming film adaptation of The Munsters is rumoured to be a Peacock exclusive “that will open day-and-date in theatres via Universal Pictures/UPHE, similar to what Warner Bros. is doing with HBO Max.”

Furiosa

Production on Furiosa begins this June in Australia, which director George Miller describes as an “epic” taking place over several years.

Great news the Mad Max prequel – Furiosa starring Chris Hemsworth – is being filmed right here in NSW. The biggest ever film to be made in Australia, supporting more than 850 local jobs and bringing in $350 million to the economy. pic.twitter.com/HzZXcqeAUt — Gladys Berejiklian (@GladysB) April 19, 2021

From

Deadline reports EPIX is now developing From, a new horror series from John Griffin that will “unravel the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest — including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.” Jack Bender is attached to direct the first four episodes.

Loki

In a recent interview with Indiewire, producer Nate Moore suggested Loki “lends itself to multiple seasons in a way where it’s not a one-off.”

The one that comes to mind — and that probably isn’t a secret — I think there’s a lot of storytelling in Loki that’s really irreverent and clever and cool, but also lends itself to multiple seasons in a way where it’s not a one-off. Tom Hiddleston, I think, is doing some of his best work on that show. It really is kind of amazing. I think of all the great stuff he’s done, but this show is going to show such different sides and really the true scope of his range. I think that show is going to surprise a lot of people.

Superman & Lois

The CW has released a new poster for the May 18 return of Superman & Lois.

Fly high. New episodes return May 18! Stream from the beginning free only on The CW: https://t.co/LpX1i0MSUq #SupermanAndLois pic.twitter.com/YTCvv98LnU — Superman & Lois (@cwsupermanlois) April 19, 2021

Debris

The latest piece of alien debris has the ability to “reset reality” in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Do You Know Icarus?”

Birdgirl

Finally, the Sebben & Sebben building comes to life in the trailer for next week’s episode of Birdgirl.

