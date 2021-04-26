Updates From She-Hulk, Peacemaker, and More

Whoopi Goldberg wants in on her own superhero saga. Adam McKay teases his doomsday comedy. Plus, what’s to come on all the DC/CW shows, more footage from Cruella, and what’s next on Fear the Walking Dead. To me, my spoilers!

Untitled Whoopi Goldberg Superhero Film

During a recent interview with Variety, Whoopi Goldberg revealed she’s writing a superhero movie about an “older Black woman who acquires new powers and has to learn to use them.”

Since I was a little kid, I’ve been obsessed with superheroes. They’re all saving the earth all the time. But do you know who’s really going to save the earth? Old Black women.

Untitled Pixar Film

Pixar is looking to cast a teenage girl in the role of Jess, “a fourteen-year old transgender girl” in an unspecified new project.

Don’t Look Up

During a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via /Film), Adam McKay described his upcoming doomsday comedy Don’t Look Up as a tonal cross between The Other Guys and The Big Short.

Definitely not as dark as Vice. Vice, I’d say, really probably ended up being a drama with some comedy. But Big Short, still, even though there’s drama in it – I would say this one is a tad more of a comedy than The Big Short…I don’t know if the Ferrell movies, because they’re so uniquely Will Ferrell – but somewhere in between The Other Guys and The Big Short, I’d say, is where this one lives.

Cruella

Emma Stone’s Cruella de Vil gets her origin story in a new TV spot.

Siberia

Willem Defoe goes on a spirit quest in the latest trailer for Abel Ferrera’s Siberia.

She-Hulk

A photo from Atlanta Filming sees Tatiana Maslany on set to play Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk.

Peacemaker

James Gunn has finished his first cut of the Peacemaker pilot.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs

According to TV Line, Disney has renewed Secrets of Sulphur Springs for a second season.

Legends of Tomorrow

Spooner boards the Waverider in the synopsis for “Meat: The Legends” airing May 10.

With Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) on board, Ava hopes that her special abilities will help lead them to locate the Aliens spread out on the timeline, which could ultimately lead them to Sara (Caity Lotz.) The Legends soon find themselves tracking an Alien in 1950s San Bernadino and having to figure out what is making the town go on a feeding frenzy. Zari (Tala Ashe) lets Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) know she is ready to use the Totem, but Behrad isn’t ready to share it, causing tension between them. Meanwhile, after crash landing, Sara tries to figure out a plan and runs into none other than Amelia Earhart who could be her ticket home. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Matt Ryan, Adam Tsekham, Jes Macallan and Olivia Swann also star. Rachel Talalaly directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Morgan Faust (602).

Batwoman

Batwoman may-or-may-not meet Cluemaster in the synopsis for “I’ll Give You a Clue” airing May 10.

When Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must face a foe from her rookie days with The Crows, Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Mary (Nicole Kang) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) are also pulled into the villain’s game. Meanwhile, the tables turn on Alice (Rachel Skarsten) when she finds herself in dire circumstances, and Jacob (Dougray Scott) continues to revisit the past. Marshall Virtue directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Natalie Abrams (#213).

Black Lightning

Lynn makes “the biggest decision of her life” in the synopsis for “The Book of Reunification: Chapter Two” airing May 11.

Jefferson (Cress Williams) takes Khalil (Jordan Calloway) up on his offer to help. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) finds herself wrestling with what could be the biggest decision of her life. Lastly, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) follows through on a hunch. Nafessa Williams, James Remar and Chantal Thuy also star. The episode was written by Asheleigh O. Conley and directed by Bille Woodruff (#411).

The Flash

Barry seeks counsel from Timeless Wells (is that — that’s what we’re calling him?) in the synopsis for “Timeless” — the ninth episode of The Flash’s seventh season.

After a devastating betrayal, Barry (Grant Gustin) turns to Timeless Wells (Tom Cavanagh) for help. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) leads Team Citizen down a dangerous road in search of answers, and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) confides his biggest fear to Kamilla (guest star Victoria Park). “The Flash is starring Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells, Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West and Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Joshua V. Gilbert (#709).

Supergirl

The Super Friends enter the Phantom Zone in the synopsis for “Fear Knot” directed by David Harewood.

As the Super Friends brave the Phantom Zone to bring Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) home, each member of the team is confronted by visions of their worst fear. SUPERGIRL stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw, Jeremy Jordan as Winslow “Winn” Schott and Tyler Hoechlin as Superman. David Harewood directed the episode written by J. Holtham & Elle Lipson (#607).

Nancy Drew

Tom Swift joins Nancy Drew in the synopsis for “The Celestial Visitor” airing May 13.

TIAN RICHARDS (“BURDEN,” “DUMPLIN”) GUEST STARS AS TOM SWIFT – As things begin to go haywire at The Claw, a striking stranger appears looking for Nancy (Kennedy McMann), and announces himself as the billionaire Tom Swift (guest star Tian Richards). Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) has issues with the way Nancy insists on handling things with Celia (guest star Teryl Rothery). Tunji Kasim, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith also star. Ruben Garcia directed the episode written by Melinda Hsu Taylor & Noga Landau (#215).

Legacies

Hope’s a bit suspicious in the synopsis for “I Was Made to Love You” — the twelfth episode of Legacies’ third season.

Hope’s (Danielle Rose Russell) suspicion is piqued after Wade (guest star Elijah B. Moore) shares some startling news with her. To uncover the secrets of a mysterious artefact, Alaric (Matthew Davis) must work with an enemy from his past. After Ethan (Leo Howard) finds himself in harm’s way, MG (Quincy Fouse) is forced to make a difficult decision. Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, Chris Lee and Ben Levin also star. Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Brett Matthews (#312).

Charmed

The Charmed Ones find a letter from mum in the synopsis for “Spectral Healing” airing May 15.

The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) discover a letter from their mother that may hold answers to burning questions; meanwhile, Harry (Rupert Evans) considers a life-changing decision and Jordan’s (Jordan Donica) good-will gets him into trouble. Also starring Poppy Drayton. Jacquie Gould directed the episode written by Tommy Cook & Nicki Renna (#312).

Kung Fu

Nicky takes the law into her own hands in the synopsis for “Rage” airing May 13.

JUSTICE AND REVENGE — When the retrieval of a weapon doesn’t go as planned, Nicky (Olivia Liang) takes matters into her own hands. Elsewhere, Jin (Tzi Ma) takes Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) on a surprise date and Althea (Shannon Dang) finds herself faced with an ultimatum. Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse and Vanessa Kai also star. Joe Menendez directed the episode written by Lillian Yu (#106).

Birdgirl

Finally, Birdgirl’s forehead swells to the size of an empanada in the trailer for next week’s episode.

