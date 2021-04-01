Updates From Obi-Wan Kenobi, Naomi, and More

Kyle MacLachlan teases his connection to David Lynch’s next TV project. Charmed finds a new recurring character. Plus, what’s to come when Riverdale returns, and Alan Tudyk teases the second season of Resident Alien. Spoilers, away!

Every House Is Haunted

Deadline reports Corin Hardy is attached to direct Every House is Haunted, a horror film based on a script by Jason Pagan and Andrew Deutschman for Netflix. The story follows an insurance investigator who “tries to debunk claims that a couple’s death was caused by a haunted house, but his doubts are challenged by a psychic and the mysterious occurrences he witnesses with his own eyes.” Sam Raimi’s Raimi Productions is attached to produce the project alongside Zainab Azizi.

Wisteria

Kyle MacLachlan may have teased his involvement in David Lynch’s mysterious new television series, Wisteria, in a recent Instagram post.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ahmed Best confirmed on Twitter that, alas, he will not reprise his role as Jar Jar Binks in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series at Disney+.

Thanks for the love, but I will not be in this series. As much as I would’ve loved to be a part of it. But I’m ecstatic to see folks who I love dearly back together doing great things. https://t.co/5bzLq9yslh — Ahmed BEst (@ahmedbest) March 29, 2021

Charmed

Deadline has word Mareya Salazar will recur on the fourth season of Charmed as Joséfina, the Charmed Ones’ second cousin described as “a strong, opinionated young woman who shows up on their doorstep with surprises and secrets. She also has a mission of her own.”

Naomi

KSiteTV reports Barry Watson, Mouzam Makker, Marcy-Charles Jones, Aidan Gemme, and Aidan Puig have joined the cast of the CW’s Naomi. Watson will play Greg McDuffie, Naomi’s adoptive father, opposite Makkar as Naomi’s mother, Jennifer. Jones will play Annabelle, “Naomi’s fiercely loyal classmate and best friend who is unafraid of telling Naomi hard truths” alongside Gemme as the “sweet, shy and nerdy” Jacob. Puig rounds out the cast as Nathan “a high school jock who briefly dated Naomi before she ended the relationship. Though the two remain friends, they still share an undeniable chemistry, and Naomi’s interest in another teen sparks Nathan’s jealousy.”

Ghosts

CBS has officially ordered the U.S. remake of Ghosts — starring iZombie’s Rose McIver — to series. [TV Line]

Wrecked

According to Variety, BBC Three has ordered Wrecked, a new six-part horror-comedy series set aboard a mega cruise ship. The series will follow “19-year-old new recruit Jamie as he joins the crew in search of his missing sister” last seen “working aboard the same vessel on a previous tour and never made it home. Jamie is initiated into cruise life and gets a crash course on the teen tribes within the staff who party hard and remain oblivious to the bloodthirsty murders taking place on board. Jamie is forced to turn detective and uncover the sinister truth.” In a statement, series writer Ryan J. Brown promised the show’s “kills are brutal, the laughs are loud, and the heartfelt moments land with real candor.”

Pacific Rim: The Black

Bloody-Disgusting reports Netflix has renewed Pacific Rim: The Black for a second season.

Photo: Netflix

Riverdale

A new trailer showcases the Archie Comics craziness you can expect when Riverdale returns with new episodes later this year.

Nancy Drew

Meanwhile, Nancy Drew gets caught in her own amnesiac-time loop-tabula rasa situation in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Scourge of the Forgotten Rune.”

Resident Alien



Finally, Syfy has released a teaser for the second season of Resident Alien promised to be “invading your screens again, soon.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=moEE8Gcr00QBanner art by Jim Cook