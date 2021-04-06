Updates From Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Borderlands, and More

Jason Momoa gets horny for a new Netflix fantasy. The success of Godzilla vs. Kong leaves Dune’s streaming/theatrical dual-release up in the air. James Gunn offers the tiniest update on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Spoilers go!

Borderlands

Lionsgate has confirmed that Edgar Ramirez has joined the cast of the Borderlands adaptation as Atlas, “a business titan, arms manufacturer and the most powerful person in the universe.”

Slumberland

Netflix has our first look at Jason Momoa as a satyr in Slumberland.

No, you’re not dreaming—that’s Jason Momoa with a full set of horns. Here's a sneak peek behind the scenes at SLUMBERLAND, a new adventure story about an eccentric outlaw (Momoa) who guides a young hero (Marlow Barkley) through a secret dreamworld. Coming to Netflix in 2022. pic.twitter.com/QZIaQbk7HM — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 6, 2021

Dune

Deadline reports Warner Bros “hasn’t decided yet” if Denis Villeneuve’s Dune will “go day and date theatrical and on HBO Max” as previously planned, due to the theatrical success of Godzilla vs. Kong.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 begins filming later this year, according to James Gunn on Twitter.

This year. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 4, 2021

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

During a recent interview with Collider, Bill Murray stated he believes Ghostbusters: Afterlife will have “the feel of the first” movie due to “the very high misery quotient” he experienced during filming.

I remember him calling me and saying, ‘I’ve got an idea for another Ghostbusters. I’ve had this idea for years.I thought, ‘What the heck could that possibly be?’ I remember him when he was a kid. I remember his Bar Mitzvah. I was like, ‘What the heck? What does this kid know?’ But he had a really, really wonderful idea that he wrote with another wonderful guy that I got to work with, Gil Kenan, who made City of Ember. The two of them wrote a Ghostbusters movie that really brings it back to life. It really has the feel of the first one, more than the second one or the girls’ one. It has a different feel than two out of four. I think he’s really got something. It was hard. It was really hard. That’s why I think it’s gonna be good. We were just in it for a little while, but it was physically painful. Wearing those packs is extremely uncomfortable. We had batteries the size of batteries. They now have batteries the size of earrings. It’s still a really heavy thing to wear, all the time. The special effects in this one are a lot of wind and dirt in your face, and there was a lot of going down and getting back up. I was like, ‘What is this? What am I doing? These are like Bulgarian deadlifts, or a Russian kettlebell, getting up and down with this thing on my back.’ It was very uncomfortable. Usually, when something has a very high misery quotient, something comes of that and some quality is produced that, if you can capture it and project it, comes on the screen and affects you. I think it comes out sometime in the fall. They’ve delayed it for a year or a year and a half, but I’m glad they did. It will be worth seeing.

Hunters

Jennifer Jason Leigh has joined the cast of Hunters’ second season as Chava, a character only described as “a top Nazi hunter.” [Deadline]

