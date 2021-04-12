Updates From Andor, Snake Eyes, and More

The fourth Hotel Transylvania has a title and a release date, and so does Snake Eyes. Legends of Tomorrow’s new season teases a hell of a time for Constantine. The race to save Kara brings Supergirl to 2009. Plus, what’s coming on Fear the Walking Dead. Spoilers, go!

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

According to Deadline, the fourth Hotel Transylvania movie is now officially subtitled Transformania, and is scheduled for a July 23, 2021 theatrical release date.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

Entertainment Weekly has images of the film’s tie-in action figures — giving us some more proper looks at Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Haruka Abe as Akiko and Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow.

Meanwhile, Fandango’s Erik Davis has the film’s logo.

The MOVIES are back! #SnakeEyes moves up to July 23, joining the fourth #HotelTransylvania film on that same date. Summer movie season is going to be ???? pic.twitter.com/a2i23yfaqK — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 9, 2021

Andor

New set pictures tease the arrival of more Krennic-esque Imperial officers, clad in the white uniforms of the Imperial Security Bureau, the infamous law enforcement and intelligence branch of the Empire. Head on over to the link to see them. [DisInsider]

Legends of Tomorrow

Director Nico Sachse revealed Constantine’s mansion is destroyed in “Silence of the Sonograms” — the thirteeth episode of Legends of Tomorrow’s sixth season.

A little set update from Ep. 613 director @NicoSachse2! https://t.co/TfopyqyiiA — LoT Writers Room (@LoTWritersRoom) April 9, 2021

Supergirl

The latest attempt to rescue Kara from the Phantom Zone somehow involves travelling back in time to 2009 in the synopsis for “Prom Night” — the fifth episode of season six.

Nia (Nicole Maines) and Brainy (Jesse Rath) attempt to save Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) from the Phantom Zone by time travelling back to Kara’s home in 2009. While determined to secure the item needed to help Supergirl, Brainy is worried about keeping a low profile so as not to alter the future timeline. However, when their ship crashes upon arrival, a young Kara Danvers (guest star Izabela Vidovic) is the first on the scene. Meanwhile, a young reporter named Cat Grant (guest star Eliza Helm) sets her sights on Midvale as she suspects there is a big story in the small town.

Black Lightning

Gambi warns the Pierce family a series finale is on the horizon in the synopsis for “The Book of Ruin Chapter Four: Lyding”.

Gambi (James Remar) warns the Pierce family of a possible crisis looming. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, James Remar, Marvin Jones III, Jordan Calloway and Chantal Thuy also star. The episode was written by J. Allen Brown and directed by Keesha Sharp (#409).

Van Helsing

Spoiler TV also has a synopsis for “Past Tense” — the season premiere of Van Helsing.

After waking in the Dark Realm, Jack is sent through a portal with only the words “Kill the Dark One” to guide her. Jack discovers some familiar faces as she hunts for the Dark One.

Charmed

The Charmed Ones feel worn down in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Bruja-Ha”.

Batwoman

Batwoman’s latest encounter with Black Mask is described as “Fast & Furious: Gotham Drift” in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Arrive Alive”.

Fear the Walking Dead

AMC has released a trailer and clip from “Things Left to Do” — next week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

We also have a new trailer for the remaining half of season six.

Birdgirl

Finally, Birdgirl hires a new assistant in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Thirdgirl”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ai1uW7K1Xt4