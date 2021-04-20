Toyota Plans To Roll Out 15 New EVs Before 2025 Including An SUV

After falling behind competitors like Tesla, Toyota has finally announced its new electric vehicle strategy that will see 15 brand new EVs released by 2025.

Despite being one of the early adopters of electric vehicle technology and paving the way for the giants like Tesla that dominate the market today, Toyota has fallen behind in the EV market in recent years. However, it looks like that’s all set to change in the future.

In a presentation at the Shanghai Motor Show, Toyota revealed a new concept SUV EV, the BZ4X (Beyond Zero). And although it remained tight-lipped about anything specific about the BZ4X, Toyota confirmed it would be released in Japan and China later this year.

The BZ4X will then be rolled out worldwide by the middle of 2022, so mark your calendars if you’re in the market for an electric SUV.

But in addition to this year’s BZ4X, the company confirmed 70 new models will hit the market by 2025, including hydrogen fuel cell and gas-electric hybrids, as well as 15 fully battery-electric models, thus offering a number of “diverse choices” for buyers.

Despite boasting that it has sold 17 million electrified vehicles since the Prius was released in 1997, Toyota has been slow to grow its EV fleet, and has been overtaken by other manufacturers like Madza, Volkswagen and, of course, Tesla. So it’s exciting for consumers to see that the car manufacturing giant is finally embracing EV technology, or so it says.

While it’s all well and good to make these sort of sweeping announcements, it’ll be interesting to see how Toyota goes when it comes to actually delivering on these promises, and what a fleet of Toyota EVs looks like.

Regardless, it’s exciting to see another major player diving into the EV market because a bit of healthy competition usually results in better, more affordable products for consumers.