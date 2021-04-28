The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Titans Season 3 Casts a Mad Men and Angel Alum as Scarecrow

Cheryl Eddy

Cheryl Eddy

Published 1 hour ago: April 29, 2021 at 9:30 am -
Filed to:io9
Titans Season 3 Casts a Mad Men and Angel Alum as Scarecrow
Vincent Kartheiser at the 59th Monte-Carlo Television Festival on June 18, 2019. (Photo: Valery Hache/AFP, Getty Images)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

We’ve gotten a few glimpses of what to expect from DC series Titans when it returns, like the excellent outfits we’ll be seeing Starfire and Red Hood rocking in season three. Today, however, we got a bit of important casting: Vincent Kartheiser is coming aboard as Dr. Jonathan Crane.

The series’ own Twitter broke the news, with an image of the actor (whose best-known roles include Connor on Angel and Pete Campbell on Mad Men; he was also on Netflix’s The OA) next to a comic panel depicting Crane and his sinister alter ego, Scarecrow.

We’ve known since last year’s DC Fandom event that the character of Scarecrow would be joining the show, which is looking to up the stakes between its Gotham City heroes and villains in its upcoming season. Though there’s no word yet on who’ll be playing another of season three’s big new additions, Barbara Gordon — Commissioner Barbara Gordon, that is — with Kartheiser now cast, it seems like we might be getting more on that soon.

Speaking of things as-yet unknown, there’s still no word on when Titans season three will be arriving.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Cheryl Eddy

Cheryl Eddy

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.