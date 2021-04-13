This Monster $500,000 RV Has Two Bathrooms And A Bedroom In The Basement

When you buy an RV that costs more than most houses, you’re going to expect it to be flush with luxuries. Giant Class A RVs come packed with features, but I’d never seen one that uses a storage bay basement like a bedroom.

A viral video recently tipped off the internet to this giant 2007 Prevost Featherlite H3-45 for sale. It’s a rolling palace with a few tricks up its sleeve.

Some RVs try to wow potential buyers with odd features like a garage to park your car in or a second floor you can party on. This RV doesn’t have any of those gimmicks, but it has two bathrooms and even a bedroom hidden away in its basement. Somehow, it all fits in something that almost anyone can legally drive on the road.

Photo: The Motorcoach Store

The coach may be 14 years old, but as Andrew from the RVing with Andrew Steele YouTube channel is about to show you, it’s chock-full of amenities. But it better be, as owning it is a privilege that will cost you half of a million dollars:

The Detroit Diesel Series 60 nestled in the rear of the rig carries an impressive spec sheet of its own. The turbo diesel straight-six engine has a displacement of 14 litres; it churns out 379kW and at least 703 kg-ft torque.

The interior is similarly marvellous, as it has not just one, but two bathrooms. However, the second bathroom, located roughly in the middle of the RV, has only a toilet and a sink.

Photo: The Motorcoach Store

The interior also expands with two giant slides coming off of the port side of the coach. And for those really long journeys away from home, it even has a washer and dryer.

Photo: The Motorcoach Store

However, the trick feature of this Prevost is that the second storage bay basement has been converted into a spare bedroom. Our enthusiastic host slides down through the hole in the floor and into the tiny room.

Screenshot: RVing with Andrew Steele / YouTube

The spare bedroom is strange, as it’s accessed either through the outside basement bay hatches or though a hatch in the RV’s floor that’s normally covered by a chair.

But once in there, you get a comfy bed and two TVs to play with. While the room looks like a neat hideaway, getting in and out of it looks like a pain, especially if that chair is covering the interior hatch.

Screenshot: RVing with Andrew Steele / YouTube

It also looks a bit like an afterthought compared with the rest of the interior. Still, I love the thought of having this as a secret fort away from everyone else.

Motorcoaches like this Prevost have what are commonly called basements. These usually carry different equipment like the rig’s onboard generator, outdoor entertainment facilities and access to the RV’s plumbing system. They’re also used for additional storage. The bays on this Featherlite Coach has all of that gear and it’s all finished in fake carbon fibre and diamond plate steel.

Photo: The Motorcoach Store

It’s a little humorous given the asking price of this beast.

I wondered if this was a factory option or some strange modification. The selling dealership says that this Prevost has Featherlite’s Celebration floorplan, which doesn’t mark this bay as having TVs or any bedding. Oddly, I couldn’t find any floorplan that used this bay for anything other than storage.

I reached out to Featherlite to see if this is an option or just a wild modification. I’ll update if I hear back.

Coaches like these are about as far away from camping as you can get without checking into a five-star hotel. But if you have US$499,999 burning a hole in your bank account and a desire to sleep in a storage bay, the Motorcoach Store is offering this Prevost to a new owner.