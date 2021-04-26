This High-End Alien Fashion Line Is Xenomorph Couture

In space, no one can hear you scream — but everyone can still see how good you look if you’re wearing La Femme et Noir’s new fashion line based on Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi masterpiece Alien. Co-founders and designers Micheline Pitt and Lynh Haaga took us down the Giger-esque catwalk to show us this collection of horrifyingly stylish new shirts, dresses, jackets, and more.

Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Image: La Femme et Noir

“Our brand La Femme really began focusing on what some would call novelty eyewear since our inception as a brand,” says Pitt, who is also La Femme et Noir’s CEO. “When we got the Alien licence one of the first things I knew I wanted us to do was sunglasses that looked like the Xenomorph. I always thought that it was one of the best creatures ever created for film, and how amazing it would be to use the exoskeleton as a baseline for sunglasses design. We took our designs to John Wrightson (The Walking Dead, KNB Effects) who in his free time thanks to COVID, sculpted them beautifully for us. We also had the opportunity to collaborate with artist Wayne Chang to do traditional watercolor pieces to create the unique novelty print inside the sunglass packaging.” ($US118 ($152))

Classic Sunglasses

Image: La Femme et Noir

“We’ve had great success with our previous eyewear designs and know that every ensemble is enhanced by great accessories,” says Haaga. “The Xenomorph’s shiny black carapace really comes alive when translated from the original 2D drawings to the 3D creature in the movie. Shiny and black and almost anatomical in design, we saw the eyeglasses as an opportunity to accentuate depth and to highlight the biomechanical aspect of the unforgettable creature design.” ($US118 ($152))

Body Con Dress

Image: La Femme et Noir

“To capture all the details and textures [of Alien], we opted to do digitally printed material, that would be soft yet supportive,” explains Pitt. “The complex textile designs are all specially placed, and cut by hand to create these unique pieces. We wanted something that could be styled and worn as streetwear but at the same time elevate it to a new level through the textile designs and fabric choices.” ($US138 ($178), available in sizes XS – 4X)

Crop Top and Maxi Skirt Set

Image: La Femme et Noir

“[Alien] was a combination of thrilling and comfortable genre tropes presented in a new and daring way,” says Haaga. “We went into the design of our dresses with the same mindset: familiar forms but with a new and unexpected spin.” ($US158 ($204), available in sizes XS – 4X)

Trapeze Dress

Image: La Femme et Noir

($US158 ($204), available in sizes XS – 4X)

Bomber Jacket

Image: La Femme et Noir

“Taking a classic street style like the bomber jacket was an exciting adventure, once we implemented our unique novelty print from the collection, which you will notice the jacket features a different print with similar motifs,” says Pitt. “We wanted something bold but subtle, like it will take you a moment to fully realise what you are looking at.” ($US158 ($204), available in sizes XXS – 4X)

Bomber Jacket (back)

Image: La Femme et Noir

“Alien is a unique franchise due to its appeal to all genders and ages,” says Haaga. “We wanted a piece that looked great on any fan of the franchise despite gender or body type. Something that any human — or Xenomorph — could wear for any occasion, [like] a walk in the park or a night out at the clubs.”

Retro Poster Logo Hoodie

Image: La Femme et Noir

“You want to be able to love Alien not just when going to a function — you need some gear for grocery shopping, going to the movies, or just casual wear for a lazy Sunday brunch,” explains Haaga. “Our distressed and aged t-shirt and sweatshirt designs fill those needs while also adhering to the more elevated design style that we’re known for.” ($US54 ($70), available in sizes XS – 3X)

Xenomorph Profile Sweatshirt

Image: La Femme et Noir

($US52 ($67), available in sizes XS – 2X)

Xenomorph Profile T-Shirt

Image: La Femme et Noir

“We really wanted to showcase the beautiful conceptual art from the film, something we have never seen used before on products, though always featured in the books and other media for the Alien film,” says Pitt. “We wanted those unique textures to be present with these pieces and chose aged unique washes to create a more dystopian look. We hoped to create wearable art for the fans of the film, and almost every piece is unisex, and available in a range of sizes for fans.” ($US32 ($41), available in sizes XS – 3X)

Xenomorph in Repose T-Shirt

Image: La Femme et Noir

“The craftsmanship of [Alien’s] set design coupled with the freedom of fine art created something unique and visually impactful,” says Haaga. “Our intention [was] to adapt this same ethos into a clothing line that would be enjoyed equally by fans of the series and the more casual consumer looking for something cool, different, and eye-catching.” ($US32 ($41), available in sizes XS – 3X)

Long-Sleeve Shirt

Image: La Femme et Noir

“One of our biggest goals with this collection was to elevate the style, and fashion pieces from the film Alien, while also making pieces very wearable for the fanbase,” explains Pitt. “We wanted to do something different, that will allow fans who have often been ignored by merchandise in the past to finally celebrate their fandom.” ($US35 ($45), available in sizes XS – 4X)