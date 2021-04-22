These Are Your Favorite Taillights

Taillights are an important part of vehicle design. Our own Jason Torchinsky might say, the most important. Done right, they can almost bring the whole vehicle together. Done poorly, they can be terrible and distracting and ruin an otherwise Good Car. One of my favourite taillight designs is the current-gen of the MX-5 Miata. It just brings the car together and almost resembles an afterburner.

We asked readers what they thought their favourite taillight designs were. Here were their answers.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!

Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

Image: Hyundai Archives

Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. Just a regular boring car with epic taillights.

Suggested by: FutureDoc

BMW Z8

Image: BMW

BMW Z8, very retro and sleek. (First LED taillight?)

Suggested by: Jordan Richardson (Facebook)

Bugatti Divo

Image: Bugatti

Going against the “simple” theme, Bugatti Divo. I think I just love tail lights that look like they’d be an absolute pain in the arse to fix.

Suggested by:Redbull151

Lincoln Mark VIII

Image: Ford Archives

Suggested by: @eerytheory (Twitter)

Mazda Furai

R.I.P.

Suggested by: CaptainZoll

BMW M4 GTS

Image: BMW

M4 GTS OLED’s are tight!

Suggested by: Jason Celi (Facebook)

Any Finned Taillights

1959 Cadillac Eldorado (Image: GM Archives)

Suggested by: Speak of the Deville

Chrysler MEFourTwelve

Suggested by: @drumoyer (Twitter)

Ford GT

I really like the lights on the newer Ford GT. While they may look a bit simple compared to some of the other ones mentioned in the comments, the inner engineering nerd in me loves that they are functional not just as tail/brake lights but also to help with removing heat from the engine bay. If you look at the mesh in the centre, you can see that it is designed as a way of allowing heat to exit from the rear of the car and I am sure it is also used for aerodynamic purposes to reduce lift in the rear.

Suggested by: oddseth

Pre-2022 Kia Stingers

Suggested by: Angie Muzeni-Corino (Facebook)

Lancia Thesis

Image: Stellantis Media Archives

Suggested by: TheDriveress

Toyota Prius Prime

Image: Toyota

Suggested by: @Hawthe (Twitter)

2006-2014 Audi TT RS

Image: Audi

Suggested by: fredschwartz

Spyker B6 Venator Concept

Image: Spyker

Best taillight will always be the Spyker B6 Venator.

Suggested by: Wuzzat